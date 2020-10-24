 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Carolina Academy volleyball bows out of state tourney
PREP ROUNDUP: Carolina Academy volleyball bows out of state tourney

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. − Carolina Academy's volleyball team went 1-2 Saturday during the SCISA 2A state tournament at Myrtle Beach Sports Center as the Bobcats' season came to an end.

CA lost to Beaufort Academy 2-0 (25-20, 25-20) before beating Lee Academy 2-0 (25-21, 27-25). The Bobcats then fell to Hilton Head Christian 2-0 by scores of 25-12 and 25-15.

GIRLS' SOCCER

TKA wins national academic award

FLORENCE, S.C. − The King's Academy's 2019-20 girls' soccer team won the United Coaches Team Academic Award.

TKA had the second-highest team GPA in the nation. This is the second consecutive year the Lions have won this award after having the highest team GPA in the nation in 2018-19.

TKA also won the United Coaches Team Ethics and Sportmanship award this summer, with a platinum award, the highest level that organization recognizes.

FRIDAY

BOYS' SOCCER

Maranatha 3

Northside Christian 2

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Maranatha Christian's Brayden Clark, Grant Hanna and Braiden Bevan each had a goal in the Bulldogs' 3-2 victory over Northside Christian on Friday in the SCACS Class 2A boys' soccer playoffs.

The Bulldogs will play Lake Pointe at Upward Stars Center at a to be determined time next Friday.

