 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Cheraw win season-opener in boys basketball
0 comments
agate
Wednesday's Prep Basketball Roundup

PREP ROUNDUP: Cheraw win season-opener in boys basketball

  • 0

CHERAW, S.C. — Marshall Myers scored a game-high 23 points to lead Cheraw's boys to a 54-36 win over Buford on Wednesday.

Teammates Jadom Scott and Cale Burch each scored eight.

B;5;10;12;9—36

C'13;20;9;12—54

CHERAW (54)

Marshall Myers 23, Scott 8, Gillespie 6, Gordon 2, Burch 8, Hinson 3, Williams 2, Jefferson 2.

Aynor 59

Hannah-Pamplico 54

AYNOR, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored a team-high 25 points, followed by Mikayon White with 11.

HP;11;12;15;15—54

A;16;14;16;13—59

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (54)

Cyrus Ellison 25, Coaxum 6, Fleming 6, Eaddy 2, Jackson 4, Mikayon White 11.

York Prep 86

Chesterfield 16

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Jase Stafford scored a team-high five points.

YP;20;34;9;23—86

C;7;8;1;2—18

CHESTERFIELD (18)

Sowell 4, Williams 2, Jase Stafford 5, Thompson 1, Henderson 4, Weatherford 2.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Aynor 34

Hannah-Pamplico 24

AYNOR, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Willianna Peterson scored a team-high 10 points.

HP;4;4;4;12—24

A;6;4;6;18—34

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (24)

Willianna Peterson 10, A.Lowder 2, Graham 5, Turner 2, Kelly 2, Davis 3.

Buford 42

Cheraw 29

CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Myshauna Worrell scored a team-high eight points.

B;8;12;11;11—42

C;6;6;9;8—29

CHERAW (29)

S.Brown 4, N. Brown 4, MyShauna Worrell 8, Bostic 4, Conde 2, Jackson 3, Gary 4.

Other Score: Chesterfield defeated York Prep 41-37.

BASKETBALL LOGO.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert