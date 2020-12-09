PREP ROUNDUP: Cheraw win season-opener in boys basketball

CHERAW, S.C. — Marshall Myers scored a game-high 23 points to lead Cheraw's boys to a 54-36 win over Buford on Wednesday.
Teammates Jadom Scott and Cale Burch each scored eight.
B;5;10;12;9—36
C'13;20;9;12—54
CHERAW (54)
Marshall Myers 23, Scott 8, Gillespie 6, Gordon 2, Burch 8, Hinson 3, Williams 2, Jefferson 2.
Aynor 59
Hannah-Pamplico 54
AYNOR, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored a team-high 25 points, followed by Mikayon White with 11.
HP;11;12;15;15—54
A;16;14;16;13—59
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (54)
Cyrus Ellison 25, Coaxum 6, Fleming 6, Eaddy 2, Jackson 4, Mikayon White 11.
York Prep 86
Chesterfield 16
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Jase Stafford scored a team-high five points.
YP;20;34;9;23—86
C;7;8;1;2—18
CHESTERFIELD (18)
Sowell 4, Williams 2, Jase Stafford 5, Thompson 1, Henderson 4, Weatherford 2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aynor 34
Hannah-Pamplico 24
AYNOR, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Willianna Peterson scored a team-high 10 points.
HP;4;4;4;12—24
A;6;4;6;18—34
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (24)
Willianna Peterson 10, A.Lowder 2, Graham 5, Turner 2, Kelly 2, Davis 3.
Buford 42
Cheraw 29
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Myshauna Worrell scored a team-high eight points.
B;8;12;11;11—42
C;6;6;9;8—29
CHERAW (29)
S.Brown 4, N. Brown 4, MyShauna Worrell 8, Bostic 4, Conde 2, Jackson 3, Gary 4.
Other Score: Chesterfield defeated York Prep 41-37.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!