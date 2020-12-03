PREP ROUNDUP: Darlington boys cruise past Lamar

LAMAR, S.C. — Daveon Bowens scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Darlington boys' basketball team to a 89-38 win over Lamar on Thursday night.
Teammate Kennan Dubose added 18 points. Lamar's Jamieson Gardner scored a team-high 13, followed by Delonte Martin with 10.
D 18 26 29 16— 89
L 14 15 4 5 — 38
DARLINGTON (89)
Kennan Dubose 18, Jordan 1, Davis 5, Lewis 6, Pendergrass 5, Daveon Bowens 24, Samuel 6, Edwards 2, Gary 4, Scott 8, Keith 6, Richardson 2, Fleming 2.
LAMAR (38)
Jamieson Gardner 13, Anderson 7, Delontae Martin 10, Price 2, Carroway 6.
Pee Dee Academy 68
Florence Christian 57
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Cam Weston scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Teammate Hudson Spivey added 22 and 11.
Florence Christian’s Emekah Johnson scored a team-high 18 points, followed by teammate Clayton Bochette with 17.
FCS 15 5 12 25— 57
PDA 17 14 24 13 — 68
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (57)
Juw-El Huntley 11, Emekah Johnson 18, Juels Huntley 7, Clayton Bochette 17, Forehand 1.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (68)
Caleb Oakley 11, Tyler 3, White 2, Caulder 5, Hudson Spivey 22, Cam Weston 23, Trussell 2.
Dillon Christian 95
Emmanuel Christian 15
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Walker Chains scored a game-high 15 points, followed by Colby Thorndike with 13.
Emmanuel Christian’s Jeffery Powell scored a team-high seven.
DCS 61 6 14 14 — 95
ECS 6 2 2 5 — 15
DILLON CHRISTIAN (95)
Singletary 2, Sweat 8, Brewington 9, Carter 5, McCormick 6, Colby Thorndike 13, Weston Glasgow 12, Pulley 8, Outlaw 9, Locklear 8, Walker Chains 15.
EMMANUEL CHRISTAIN(15)
Jeffery Powell 7, Coward 2, Batts 2, Long 2, Cannon 2.
Trinity Collegiate 76
Ben Lippen 39
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trinity’s Lebron Thomas scored a team-high 20 points, followed by teammate Matthew Warren with 17.
TCS 14 19 27 16— 76
BL 4 12 9 14— 39
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (76)
Bonza 6, Bessanty Saragba 10, McLeod 5, Folse 8, Dalon Edwards 10, Leborn Thomas 20, Matthew Warren 17.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Florence Christian 60
Pee Dee Academy 41
MULLINS, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kenzie Feagin scored a game-high 17 points, followed by Emily Eason with 16 points and five assists, and Kylie Stewart with 10 points. Also, Bradley Brown grabbed nine rebounds and had nine points.
Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin scored a team-high 12 points.
FCS 23 22 9 6— 60
PDA 9 11 7 14— 41
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (60)
Kenzie Feagin 17, Cash 6, Middleton 2, Brown 9, Kylie Stewart 10, Emily Eason 16.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (41)
Ashley Martin 12, McCaskill 6, Harrleson 8, Johnson 5, L.Martin 4, Hammond 6.
Trinity Collegiate 52
Ben Lippen 24
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trinity’s Kinady Pierce scored a team-high 13 points, followed by McKenzie Davis with 10.
TCS 10 18 9 15— 52
BL 5 9 5 5— 24
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (52)
McKenzie Davis 10, Hayes 2, Snow 2, Jaida Cameron 9, Lyde 8, Kinady Pierce 13, McKay 6.
Hartsville 53
Cheraw 31
CHERAW — Hartsville’s Azaria Knox scored a team-high 14 points.
The Red Foxes outscored the Braves 28-15 in the second half.
Cheraw’s My’Shauna Worrell scored a game-high 18.
H 13 12 12 16— 53
C 8 8 9 6 — 31
HARTSVILLE (53)
Dawson 9, Benjamin 9, Hudson 8, Azaria Knox 14, Liles 2, Stafford 3, Sutton 8.
CHERAW (31)
My’Shauna Worrell 18, Gary 5, Conde 2, Bostic 4, Brown 2.
LATE TUESDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Emmanuel Christian 42
Sumter Christian 36
SUMTER, S.C. — Emmanuel’s Jeffery Powell scored a game-high 20 points, followed by Abie Coward with 11.
ECS 13 8 6 15— 42
SCS 8 5 6 17 —36
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (42)
Jeffery Powell 20, Abie Coward 11, Long 5, Batts 6.
