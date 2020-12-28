 Skip to main content
Monday's Prep Roundup

PREP ROUNDUP: Dillon Christian boys' hoops comes up short to Porter-Gaud

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Adam Norman scored a team-high 17 points for Dillon Christian, which lost 70-60 Monday to Porter-Gaud in the LowCountry Invitational at First Baptist School.

DeWayne McCormick added 12 points for the Warriors.

PG 19;20;10;21—70

DCS 13;10;12:25— 60

DILLON CHRISTIAN (60)

Singletary 5, Sweat 7, Carter 3, Dewayne McCormick 12, Thorndyke 9, Glassgow 5, Adam Norman 17.

PORTER-GAUD (70)

Mason Grant 29, M.Kelly 7, T.Kelly 6, Dash-Dayton 4, Britton 5, Denham Wojacik 10, Jackson 2.

Carolina Forest 103

Cheraw 57

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Cheraw’s Marshall Myers scored a game-high 21 points in the Beach Ball Classic's consolation bracket at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center. Teammate Jonathan Gordon added 16.

Carolina Forest outscored the Braves 51-29 in the first half.

Cheraw falls to 2-4 and will play TBA at Beach Ball Classic at Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

CF 27;24;19;35—103

C 16;13;20;8 — 57

CHERAW (57)

Marshall Myers 21, Gillespie 6, Jonathan Gordon 16, Cale Bruch 12, Williams 2.

CAROLINA FOREST (103)

Janack 4,Jonah Nesmith 16, Grant Warren 21, Anderson 7, Fletcher 6, Kyle Watkins 10, Anthony Jennings 11, Castle 8, Mark Walker 15, Rock 6.

