PREP ROUNDUP: Dillon Christian boys' hoops comes up short to Porter-Gaud

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Adam Norman scored a team-high 17 points for Dillon Christian, which lost 70-60 Monday to Porter-Gaud in the LowCountry Invitational at First Baptist School.

DeWayne McCormick added 12 points for the Warriors.

PG 19;20;10;21—70

DCS 13;10;12:25— 60

DILLON CHRISTIAN (60)

Singletary 5, Sweat 7, Carter 3, Dewayne McCormick 12, Thorndyke 9, Glassgow 5, Adam Norman 17.

PORTER-GAUD (70)

Mason Grant 29, M.Kelly 7, T.Kelly 6, Dash-Dayton 4, Britton 5, Denham Wojacik 10, Jackson 2.

Carolina Forest 103

Cheraw 57

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Cheraw’s Marshall Myers scored a game-high 21 points in the Beach Ball Classic's consolation bracket at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center. Teammate Jonathan Gordon added 16.

Carolina Forest outscored the Braves 51-29 in the first half.