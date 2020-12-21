PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian girls beat St. James at Myrtle Beach tourney

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Kenzie Feagin scored a team-high nine points to lead Florence Christian's girls' basketball team to a 34-17 win over St. James on Monday in the Kay Vow Division of the United Bank Holiday Invitational Tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
The Eagles held the Sharks scoreless in the second quarter.
FCS;7;12;9;6 — 34
STJ;8;0;2;7 — 17
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (34)
Sterling 5, Broach 2, Turner 2, Feagin 9, Brown 6, Eason 4, Kylie Stewart 6.
Carolina Forest 54
Wilson 46 (OT)
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Wilson’s Jada Washington scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed 24 rebounds at the UBHI tournament at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Teammate Kayla Washington added 10 points.
W;11;14;7;9;5 — 46
CF;10;8;14;9;12 — 54
WILSON (46)
E.Johnson 2, Merritt 2, Rogers 3, Jada Washington 17, A.Johnson 9, Kayla Washington 10, M. Jackson 4.
Brunswick (Ga.) 65
West Florence 42
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — West Florence’s Shakaylah Cohen scored a team-high 18 points at the UBHI tournament at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
B;17;14;14;20 —65
WF;4;19;7;12 — 42
WEST FLORENCE (42)
Shakaylah Cohen 18, McKnight 8, Burgess 2, Alexander 6, Cook 2, Williamson 3, Dawson 3.
Carvers Bay 62
Low Country Day 44
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Carver Bay’s Zania Rush Kinsley Reed scored a team-high 15 points in the UBHI tournament at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Teammate Kinsley Reed added 14 points.
LCD;31;13 — 44
CB;36;26 — 62
CARVERS BAY (62)
Zania Rush 15, Kinsley Reed 14, Chandler 7, Welton 6, Davis 4, Myers 10, Staggers 5, Vereen 1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!