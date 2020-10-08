PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian sweeps Trinity Collegiate in volleyball

FLORENCE, S.C. — Kaitlyn Fiore had four aces, seven kills, an assist and one dig to lead Florence Christian's volleyball team to a 3-0 win Thursday against Trinity Collegiate. The Eagles won with scores of 25-13, 25-12, 25-15.

FCS teammate Kylie Stewart had two aces, eight kills, one assist and 11 digs.

ACES – FCS: Kylie Stewart 2, Kaitlyn Fore 4, Madison Cash 2, Jessie Weatherford 1, Mary Margaret Sterling 1, Hilton Broach 7.

KILLS – FCS: Stewart 8, Fore 7, Cash 1, Emily Eason 6, Broach 6/

BLOCK – FCS: Fore 2, Eason 3.

ASSISTS – FCS: Stewart 1, Fore 1, Eason 1 Weatherford 18, Sterling 3.

DIGS –FCS: Stewart 11, Fore 1, Cash 9, Eason 1, Weatherford 16, Sterlings 14, Broach 7, Sofie Purvis 4.

RECORD: FCS 12-1, 5-0 SCISA Region 2-3A.

NEXT MATCH: FCS will travel to Wilson Hall at 5 p.m, Tuesday.

West Florence 3

Myrtle Beach 2