PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian volleyball sweeps Trinity Collegiate

FLORENCE, S.C. — Kaitlyn Fiore had four aces, seven kills, an assist and one dig to lead Florence Christian's volleyball team to a 3-0 win Thursday against Trinity Collegiate.
The Eagles won with scores of 25-13, 25-12, 25-15.
FCS teammate Kylie Stewart had two aces, eight kills, one assist and 11 digs.
ACES – FCS: Kylie Stewart 2, Kaitlyn Fore 4, Madison Cash 2, Jessie Weatherford 1, Mary Margaret Sterling 1, Hilton Broach 7.
KILLS – FCS: Stewart 8, Fore 7, Cash 1, Emily Eason 6, Broach 6/
BLOCK – FCS: Fore 2, Eason 3.
ASSISTS – FCS: Stewart 1, Fore 1, Eason 1 Weatherford 18, Sterling 3.
DIGS –FCS: Stewart 11, Fore 1, Cash 9, Eason 1, Weatherford 16, Sterlings 14, Broach 7, Sofie Purvis 4.
RECORD: FCS 12-1, 5-0 SCISA Region 2-3A.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will travel to Wilson Hall at 5 p.m, Tuesday.
West Florence 3
Myrtle Beach 2
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence's Emmy Rollins had three aces, 27 kills, 23 digs and a block in the Knights' 22-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-9 win.
Teammate Rion Caldwell had an ace, 14 kills, 10 digs and a block.
ACES – WF: Emmy Rollins 3, Rion Caldwell 1, Annalia Cook 1, Grace Howard 2, Alyssa Owens 1, Rileigh Yearsich 1, Michaela Hayes 1.
KILLS – WF: Rollins 27, Caldwell 14, Cook 11, Howard 10, Owens 2, Yearsich 6, Hayes 1.
ASSISTS – WF:Owens 41, Yearsich 11, Rachel Herrod 18.
DIGS – Rollins 23, Caldwell 10, Cook 16, Howard 2, Owens 10, Yearsich 6, Perry 15, Herrod 6, Ashleigh Palmer 3, Hayes 2.
BLOCKS – WF: Rollins 1, Caldwell 1, Howard 4, Yearsich 1.
RECORD: WF 9-1, 7-1 Region 6-4A.
NEXT MATCH: West will host East Clarendon at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Lake City 2
Manning 0
SUMTER, S.C. — Lake City’s Ziya Walker had eight aces and two kills in the Panthers' 25-11, 25-7 win.
ACES –LC: Ziya Walker 8, Jada Robinson 2, Langley Nettles 1, Mari’Anna Smith 2
KILLS – LC: Smith 1, Walker 2.
DIGS – LC: Nelson 2, Canteen 1.
Lakewood 2
Lake City 0
SUMTER, S.C. — Lake City’s Ziya Walker had an ace, dig and two blocks in the Panthers' 25-15, 25-23 loss.
ACES –LC: Amara Nelson 1, Ziya Walker 1.
KILLS – LC: Lasira Nicholson 3.
DIGS – LC: Walker 1.
The King’s Academy 3
Conway Christian 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy's France Padgett had four aces, 10 digs and six kills in the Lions' 25-9, 25-16, 20-25, 25-18 win.
ACES – TKA: France Padgett 4, Abby Beaton 3, Kelsey Kirby 3, Gabriel Finklea 2, Meredith Hoover 2.
KILLS –TKA: F.Padgett 6, Audrey Beaton 12, Abby Beaton 5, Kirby 5, Finklea 3, Emma Newton 4, Hoover 4.
BLOCK – TKA: Au. Beaton 4, Newton 2.
ASSISTS – TKA: Kirby 12, .
DIGS – TKA: F.Padgett 10, A. Beaton 7, Kirby 10, Finklea 4, E. Padgett 12.
Christian Academy 3
Marlboro Academy 0
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — The Dragons lost 25-17, 25-23, 25-12.
Carolina Academy 3
Pee Dee Academy 1
MULLINS, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anniston Turner had three aces, 16 kills, three blocks and three assists in the Bobcats' 23-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-19 win .
Pee Dee Academy’s Maggie Jacobs had 20 kills and 20 digs.
ACES –CA: Anna Grace Bradley 8, Anniston Turner 3, Clare Floyd 2.
ASSISTS – CA: A.G, Bradley 18, Turner 3.
KILLS – PDA: Maggie Jacobs 20, Leah Johnson 5, Allie Brilley 5, Abby Johnson 5. CA: Turner 16, A.G. Bradley 7, Lara Abuaita 4, Gracen Bradley 3.
DIGS – PDA: Jacobs 20, Cox 13, Ashlee Martin 22, Brilley 13, Johnson 15. CA: Jamiee Epps 5, Cassie McLean 5, A.G. Bradley 3, Floyd 2.
BLOCKS – CA: Turner 3, A.G. Bradley 2.
Wilson 3
North Myrtle Beach 2
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — WIlson’s Jara Davis had two aces and 21 assists in the Tigers' 25-22, 24-26, 14-25, 25-13, 15-10 win over last year's state champion.
ACES – W: Talia Emmen 7, Amber Martin 3, Ava Flintrop 6, Jara Davis 2.
ASSISTS – W: Amber Medina 7, Dara 21.\
Latta 3
Marion 0
MARION, S.C. — Latta’s Jayla Jackson had four kills, six assists and a dig in the Vikings' 25-16, 25-4, 25-21 win.
Teammate Rylyn Marsh had six aces.
GIRLS' TENNIS
West Florence 7
North Myrtle Beach 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Kate Sansbury defeated Rachel Gore in No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-3.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Rhachel Gore 6-2, 6-3; Maggie Murrell (WF) def. Skylar Dale 6-1, 6-0; Riley Gunter (WF) def. Megan Moritsch 6-0, 6-0; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Makenna Stone 6-0, 6-0; Emily King (WF) def. Jocelyn Nguyen 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Emma Watford / Mattie Segars (WF) def. Gracie Tester/ Elissa Zamrick 6-0, 6-3; Sansbury / Horne (WF) def. Grove / Dale 8-5.
South Florence 6
Hartsville 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Claire Nance defeated Jordan Cothran in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0.
Hartsville’s Esther Coward defeated Sarah Hayden McKenzie in No. 3 singles 7-6, 6-3.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Jordan Cothran 6-0, 6-0; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Kayla Blair 7-6, 6-3; Esther Coward (H) def. Sarah Hayden McKenzie 7-6, 63-; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Hannah Kelly 6-1, 6-0; Morgan Brook (SF) def. France Coward 6-4, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Nance/ Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Cothran/ Blair 8-3; Blair Crosby/ Ellis Hill (SF) def. Skylar Ford/ Caroline Webb 6-1, 6-1
Trinity Collegiate 9
Florence Christian 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate's Claire Peebles defeated Kaia Thomson in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0.
SINGLES
Claire Peebles (TCS) def. Kaia Thomson 6-1, 6-0; Sophie Belk (TCS) def. Alexis Aikens 6-0, 6-0; Elosie Hupfer (TCS) def. Katelyn Turner 6-0, 6-0; Penelope Kreymdas (TCS) def. Lauren Hucks 6-0, 6-1; Chloe Moore (TCS) def. Chloe Canavati 6-0, 6-0; Ella Graymoore (TCS) def. Bette Brunson 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Pebbles/ Kremydas (TCS) def. Thomson/ Aikens 8-3; Belk/ Hupfer (TCS) def. Hucks/ Brunson 8-1; Chloe Moore/ Ella Graymoore (TCS) def. Chloe Canavati/ Camilin Canavati 8-1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!