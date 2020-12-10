PREP ROUNDUP: Glassgow leads Dillon Christian boys past Christian Academy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Weston Glassgow scored a game-high 26 points to lead Dillon Christian to a 68-53 win over Christian Academy on Thursday night in boys' basketball action.
Teammate Grayson Singletary added 13 points.
DCS 14;12;19;23 — 68
CA 15;11;11;16 — 53
DILLON CHRISTIAN (68)
Greyson Singletary 13, Cam Sweat 11, Brewington 9, McCormick 6, Thorndyke 2, Weston Glassgow 26, Brown 1, Pulley 2.
Lexington 72
South Florence 53
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Florence’s Merel Burgess scored a team-high 20 points at The Bash at Columbia International University.
SF 11;14;14;14 — 53
L 18;19;15;20 — 72
SOUTH FLORENCE (53)
Merel Burgess 20, Harry 8, Brown 9, White 1, Dickens 2, Church 2, Smith 1, McElveen 7, Cooper 3.
Conway 59
Mullins 49
MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins’ Nizail Robinson scored a team-high 13 points.
Teammate Johnell Sindab added 11 points.
C 11;17;11;19 — 59
M 11;6;11;21 — 49
MULLINS (49)
Johnell Sindab 11, Tisdale 8, Nizail Robinson 13, Hayes 8, Reed 1, Watson 2, Campbell 6.
Carolina Academy 61
Lee Academy 36
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Matt Joye scored a game-high 16 points.
Teammates Matt Gaskins and Markarius Epps each scored a team-high 13 points.
Lee Academy’s Lucas Friendberger scored a team-high 14 points.
CA 16;17;16;12 — 61
LA 11;7;7;11 — 36
CAROLINA ACADEMY (61)
Brown 4, Matt Joye 16, Smith 2, Evans 7, Matt Gaskins 13, Castles 6, Markarius Epps 13.
LEE ACADEMY (36)
Lucas Friendberger 14, Price 1, Welch 3, Hair 10, Paulson 5, Nix 2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lee Academy 46
Carolina Academy 24
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Carleigh Barrett scored a game-high 16 points.
Teammate M.J. Logan added 15 points.
Carolina Academy’s Harley Welch scored a team-high 13 points.
CA 6;5;6;9 — 26
LA 8;9;15;14 — 46
CAROLINA ACADEMY (26)
Harley Welch 13, Turner 7, Yarborough 4, Weaver 2.
LEE ACADEMY (46)
Christmas 3, M.J. Logan 15, Carleigh Barrett 16, Lacie McElveen 10, Smith 2.
