PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys' coach Yusuf English wins 100th career game

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Hartsville boys' basketball coach Yusuf English earned his 100th career victory Saturday with his Red Foxes' 75-64 win Saturday against Trinity Christian (N.C.) in The Bash, at Cardinal Newman.

Hartsville's Cesare Edwards led the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Jamari Briggs added 17 points, followed by Kameron Forman (11 points, eight rebounds) and DeAndre Huggins (10 points).

FRIDAY

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Darlington 87

Myrtle Beach 79

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Qua’Liek Lewis scored a game-high 37 points to lead Darlington to an 87-79 win over Myrtle Beach on Friday in high school boys' basketball action.

Davion Bowens added 16 points for the Falcons followed by Tre'Quan Scott with 12 and Deuce Hudson with 11.

MB 9;9;24;37 — 79

D 27;23;22;15 — 87

DARLINGTON (87)