PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys' coach Yusuf English wins 100th career game

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Hartsville boys' basketball coach Yusuf English earned his 100th career victory Saturday with his Red Foxes' 75-64 win Saturday against Trinity Christian (N.C.) in The Bash, at Cardinal Newman.
Hartsville's Cesare Edwards led the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Jamari Briggs added 17 points, followed by Kameron Forman (11 points, eight rebounds) and DeAndre Huggins (10 points).
FRIDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Darlington 87
Myrtle Beach 79
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Qua’Liek Lewis scored a game-high 37 points to lead Darlington to an 87-79 win over Myrtle Beach on Friday in high school boys' basketball action.
Davion Bowens added 16 points for the Falcons followed by Tre'Quan Scott with 12 and Deuce Hudson with 11.
MB 9;9;24;37 — 79
D 27;23;22;15 — 87
DARLINGTON (87)
Dubose 4, Deuce Hudson 11, Qua’Liek Lewis 37, Davion Bowens 16, Samuel 6, Ross 3, Richardson 2, Tre’Quan Scott 12.
Mullins 51
Hemingway 42
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Mullins’ Johnell Sindab scored a game-high 12 points.
Hemingway’s Josh Canty also finished with a game-high 12 points.
M 9;14;14;14 — 51
H 14;8;8;12 — 42
MULLINS (51)
Johnell Sindab 12, Tisdale 7, Robinson 7, J.Hayes 8, Swinton 2, Sanders 2, Watson 2, Campbell 2, T.Hayes 2.
HEMINGWAY (42)
KIng 2, Ellis 5, Jones 9, Hannah 3, M.Cooper 1, McCullum 1, Josh Canty 12, Williams 4, D.Cooper 5.
Hannah-Pamplico 52
Lake City 47
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 20 points.
Teammate Davian Coaxum added 14 points.
Lake City’s Shamontae Burgess scored a team-high 12 points.
LC 9;8;7;23 — 47
HP 9;6;22;15 — 52
LAKE CITY (47)
McIntosh 9, McClam 6, Washington 4, Shamontae Burgess 12, Hishon Bailey 11, Franklin 4, Rose 1.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (52)
Mikayon White 10, Poston 3, Davian Coaxum 14, Cyrus Ellison 20, Eaddy 2, Jenkins 2, Lawson 1.
Cheraw 75
Chesterfield 40
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Marshall Myers scored a game-high 42 points.
In two games this week, Myers has scored 75 points.
Chesterfield’s Andreco Thompson scored a team-high 15 points.
CHES 12;7;11;10 — 40
CHER 20;18;24;13 — 75
CHESTERFIELD (40)
J. Thompson 1, Davis 5, Sowell 9, Chapman 2, Stafford 2, Andreco Thompson 15, Melton 4.
CHERAW (75)
Marshall Myers 42, Pegus 6, Jackson 2, Jonathan Gordon 11, Scott 3, Gillespie 4, Burch 2, Hinson 2, Malachi 3.
Carolina Forest 96
Dillon Christian 61
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Colby Thorndyke scored a team-high 16 points.
Teammate Ethan Brewington added 12 points.
DCS 13;15;18;15 — 61
CF 24;29;21;22 — 96
DILLON CHRISTIAN (61)
Singletary 5, Cam Sweat 10, Ethan Brewington 12, McCormick 6, Colby Thorndyke 16, Weston Glassgow 10, Brown 2.
OTHERS SCORES: Carvers Bay defeated Johnsonville 54-38. Ben Lippen defeated Florence Christian 83-53.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Johnsonville 46
Carvers Bay 36
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Taniya Timmons scored a team-high 19 points.
Teammate Terrionna Nesmith added 18 points.
Carvers Bay’s Kinsley Reed scored a team-high 11 points.
J 5;11;16;14 — 46
CB 1;14;11;10 — 36
JOHNSONVILLE (46)
Taniya Timmons 19, Terrionna Nesmith 18, Graham 2, Verner 2.
CARVERS BAY (36)
Rush 7, Kinsley Reed 11, Chandler 2, Weston 5, Ripley 8, Myers 3.
Lake City 53
Hannah-Pamplico 20
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Lake City’s Jada Dickinson scored a game-high 25 points.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Isabella Davis scored a team-high seven points.
LC 14;11;12;15 — 53
HP 3;7;8;2 — 20
LAKE CITY (53)
Jada Dickinson 25, Clark 7, Salters 2, Black 4, Barr 2, McFadden 6, Burgess 2, Bright 5
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (20)
Peterson 6, Lowder 3, Graham 1, Turner 3, Isabella Davis 7.
Chesterfield 52
Cheraw 27
CHERAW, S.C. —Chesterfield’s Raeleigh Rivers scored a game-high 20 points.
Teammate Kierra Diggs added 15 points.
Chearw’s My'Shanna Worrell scores a team-high eight points.
CHES 12;16;8;15 — 52
CHER 6;7;4;10 — 27
CHESTERFIELD (52)
Raeleigh Rivers 20, Shannon 5, Kierra Diggs 15, Turnage 5, Johnson 1, Lockhart 1
CHERAW (27)
S.Brown 6, My’SHanna Worrel 8, Bostic 5, Conde 1, D. Brown 7.
Mullins 64
Hemingway 37
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Mullins’ Jen’Lea Nichols scored a game-high 20 points.
Teammate Janiya Swinton added 16 points.
Hemingway’s Logan Heyward scored a team-high 10 points.
M 13;21;16;13 — 64
H 3;12;10;12 — 37
MULLINS (64)
Janiya Swinton 16, Davis 2, Gilchrist 2, Jen’Lea Nichols 20, Williamson 8, Lewis 2, Nylai Morelos 14.
HEMINGWAY (37)
Logan Hayward 10, Burrow 2, Brown 5, Teonna Draughn 14, Johnson 2, McCullough 2, Smith 2.
Florence Christian 44
Ben Lippen 23
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kenzie Feagin scored a game-high 19 points.
Teammate Kylie Stewart added 13 points.
FCS 11;15;8;10 — 44
BL 4;6;7;6 — 23
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (44)
Sterlings 2, Cash 2, Kenzie Feagin 19, Brown 2, Eason 6, Kylie Stewart 13
