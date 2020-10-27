PREP ROUNDUP: Johnsonville volleyball falls to Bamberg in 1A state playoffs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Lake View defeated Palmetto Scholars 25-21, 25-11, 25-17 in the 1A state playoffs.

The Wild Gators improved to 8-5 and will travel to Branchville on Thursday for a second-round matchup.

Branchville 3

Carvers Bay 0

BRANCHVILLE, S.C. —Carvers Bay’s Kennedi Collins and Natalie Joye each had three kills in the 25-6, 25-9, 25-18 playoff loss to Branchville.

The Bears finished the season with a 7-1 record.

East Clarendon 3

Charleston Math & Science 1

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Bree Lee had 16 kills in the 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 25-23 playoff win over Charleston Math & Science.

Teammate Liberty Whack had four blocks and Katey Lee added five assists.

The Wolverines improved to 15-3 and will host Bamberg-Ehrhardt in the second round at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Andrew Jackson 3

Latta 0