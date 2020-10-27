PREP ROUNDUP: Johnsonville volleyball falls to Bamberg in 1A state playoffs

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville fell in five sets to Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Tuesday in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.
Game scores were 25-17, 23-25, 25-8, 14-25 and 15-11.
The Flashes end the season at 5-2.
South Aiken 3
West Florence 0
AIKEN, S.C. — West Florence’s Emmy Rollins had one ace, 11 kills, three blocks and nine digs in the 25-13, 25-16, 25-10 4A playoff los.
Teammate Rachel Herrod had one ace, 10 assists and three digs.
ACES — WF: Emmy Rollins 1, Rachel Herod 1.
KILLS — WF: Rollins 11, Rion Caldwell 5, Annalia Cook 9, Alyssa Owens 2, Rileigh Yearsich 2.
ASSISTS — WF: Owens 12, Herrod 10, Michaela Hayes 1.
BLOCKS — WF: Rollins 3, Cook 2, Hayes 1.
DIGS — WF: Rollins 9, Cladwell 6, Cook 8, Owens 6, Yearsich 8, Jordyn Perry 9, Herrod 3, Ashleigh Palmer 1, Hayes 2.
RECORD: WF: 13-4.
Lake View 3
Palmetto Scholars 0
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Lake View defeated Palmetto Scholars 25-21, 25-11, 25-17 in the 1A state playoffs.
The Wild Gators improved to 8-5 and will travel to Branchville on Thursday for a second-round matchup.
Branchville 3
Carvers Bay 0
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. —Carvers Bay’s Kennedi Collins and Natalie Joye each had three kills in the 25-6, 25-9, 25-18 playoff loss to Branchville.
The Bears finished the season with a 7-1 record.
East Clarendon 3
Charleston Math & Science 1
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Bree Lee had 16 kills in the 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 25-23 playoff win over Charleston Math & Science.
Teammate Liberty Whack had four blocks and Katey Lee added five assists.
The Wolverines improved to 15-3 and will host Bamberg-Ehrhardt in the second round at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Andrew Jackson 3
Latta 0
KERSHAW, S.C. — Latta’s Jena Stutler had two kills in the 25-9, 25-1, 25-10 2A playoffs loss to Andrew Jackson.
Teammates Blake Hatchell, Savannah Miller, and Rylan Marsh each had an assist.
KILLS — L: Jena Stutler 2.
ASSISTS — L: Blake Hatchell 1, Savannah Miller 1, Rylan Marsh 1
DIGS — L: Hannah Medlin 1, Jayla Jackson 1.
RECORD: L 6-3.
OTHER SCORE: McBee defeated Blackville Hilda 3-0 in the 1A state playoffs.
GIRLS' GOLF
West finishes 11th
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — West Florence’s Alla McGillivray shot a 180 (90-90) and the Knights shot 777 (392-385) as a team to finish in 11th place at the Class 4A state championship at Barony Golf Club on Tuesday.
Hartsville’s Aryn Watson shot a 184 (91-92) to lead the team to a 14th-place finish with an 804 (394-410).
May River shot a 638 for to win the state championship followed by A.C. Flora with a 674 and Hilton Head Island with 682 in three place.
South Florence’s Anna Grace Smith shot a 95-93 for two-day total of 188 as an individual.
11. WEST FLORENCE (392-385-777)
Alla McGillivray 90-90-180, Madeline Ateyah 91-92-183, Julia Kleine 106-103-209, Taylor Pleasant 105-100-205.
14. HARTSVILLE (394-410-804)
Lakyn Wilkerson 93-95-188, Aryn Wastson 91-93-184, Savannah Beasley 108-112-220, Abby Broach 102-110-212.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!