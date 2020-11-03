 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Lake View falls in Lower State Finals in Volleyball
0 comments
Tuesday's Prep Roundup

PREP ROUNDUP: Lake View falls in Lower State Finals in Volleyball

  • 0
Lake View logo

BAMBERG, S.C. — Lake View's volleyball team lost in Tuesday's Class A lower-state final, 3-0 to to Bamberg-Ehrhardt by the scores of 25-23, 25-14, 25-19.

The Wild Gators finish the season at 8-6.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Locals play

in state singles

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Claire Nance went 1-2 in the Class 4A-5A singles championships at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center on Monday.

Nance defeated Victoria Baranski in the Consolation bracket 8-5. Nance lost to Fiorella Bozzetto 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the tournament and was eliminated later in the day by Francis Smith by the score of 8-5.

Kate Sansbury, of West Florence, went 0-2 with a loss in the first round to Jordan White 6-3, 6-4. Then she lost to Hannah Hill 8-6 singles.

In the Class 3A/2A/1A singles championship, McBee’s Raegan Griggs went 1-2 with an opening-round loss to Melina Norton 6-3, 6-0, then she beat Abby Kandre 8-7(7-3). Then, she was eliminated by Elizabeth Yi 8-4.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coker ESports team falls to Averett
Sport

Coker ESports team falls to Averett

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University ESports Hearthstone team took on Averett on Tuesday with both teams fighting for a playoff spot, but i…

Coker ESports team falls to Averett
Sport

Coker ESports team falls to Averett

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University ESports Hearthstone team took on Averett on Tuesday with both teams fighting for a playoff spot, but i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert