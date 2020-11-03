PREP ROUNDUP: Lake View volleyball falls in lower state final

BAMBERG, S.C. — Lake View's volleyball team lost in Tuesday's Class A lower state final, 3-0 to to Bamberg-Ehrhardt by the scores of 25-23, 25-14, 25-19.

The Wild Gators finish the season at 8-6.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Locals play

in state singles

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Claire Nance went 1-2 in the Class 4A-5A singles championships at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center on Monday.

Nance defeated Victoria Baranski in the Consolation bracket 8-5. Nance lost to Fiorella Bozzetto 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the tournament and was eliminated later in the day by Francis Smith by the score of 8-5.

Kate Sansbury, of West Florence, went 0-2 with a loss in the first round to Jordan White 6-3, 6-4. Then she lost to Hannah Hill 8-6 singles.

In the Class 3A/2A/1A singles championship, McBee’s Raegan Griggs went 1-2 with an opening-round loss to Melina Norton 6-3, 6-0, then she beat Abby Kandre 8-7(7-3). Then, she was eliminated by Elizabeth Yi 8-4.