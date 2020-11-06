PREP ROUNDUP: Locals at Class A State Boys Championship

COLUMBIA S.C. — Thomas Capps finished 33rd with a 22:15.24 to help Carvers Bay to a seventh-place finish at Class A state boys championship Friday at the Sandhills Research Center.
Jeremy Clark finished 34th with a 22:21.69 to lead McBee to a 10th-place finish.
McCray Poston finished 28th at 21:46.80 to lead Hannah-Pamplico to an 11th-place finish.
Jonrobert Hoover finished 70th with a 25:09.83 to lead East Clarendon to 15th place.
7. CARVERS BAY (185)
33. Thomas Capps 22:15:24; 36. Tevin Young 22:29.52; 39. Nicolas Hernandez 22:35.31; 47. Remington Barnhill 23:28.86; 56. Alan Joye 24:00.19; 85. Walker Watts 26:59.43; 86. Austin Perry 26:59.46;
10. McBEE (309)
34. Jeremy Clark 22:21.69; 52. Max Salinas 23:44.28; 66. Noah Howle 24:51.36: 96. Cameron Chaney 29:25.57; 101. Ty Barefoot 30:01.08.
11. HANNAH-PAMPLICO (314)
28. McCray Poston 21:46.80; 58. Weston Todd 24:15.86; 77. Alex Powell 25:56.87; 87. Cullen Smith 27:29.33; 104. Cole Singletary 31:46.62; 108. Stokes Scott 33:53.73; 110. Josiah Aldridges 34:13.03.
15. EAST CLARENDON (385)
70. Jonrobert Hoover 25:09.83;72. Chris Barringer 25:26.34; 78. Blake Lee 25:57.73; 105. Graham Newsome 31:55.71; 107. Joe Tyler Kirby 33:29.95.
