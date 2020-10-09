 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Maranatha boys' soccer cruises past Emmanuel
FRIDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Maranatha boys' soccer cruises past Emmanuel

Maranatha Christian Logo

FLORENCE, S.C. — Grant Hanna had four goals to lead Maranatha Christian School to a 9-0 win over Emmanuel Christian in boys' soccer action Friday.

Teammate Braiden Bevan and Brayden Clark each had two goals and Brewston Smith also added a goal for the Bulldogs.

Maranatha improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in SCACS Coastal Region play and will travel to Calvary Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Emmanuel 3

Maranatha 1

FLORENCE, S.C. — Emmanuel defeated Maranatha by game scores of 18-25, 25-15, 25-11 and 25-12.

LATE WEDNESDAY

GIRLS' TENNIS

South Florence 4

Myrtle Beach 3

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Claire Nance defeated Maura Wilson in No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-0.

SINGLES

Claire Nance (SF) def. Maura Wilson 6-2, 6-0; Elizabeth Raynor (MB) def. Carolina McKenzie 7-5, 6-4; M.C. Jammock (MB) def/Sarah Hayden McKenzie 6-1, 6-1; Brooks MCKenzie (SF) def. Cassidy Friend 3-6, 6-4 (10-3); Morgan Brook (SF) def. Ava McCanley 4-6, 6-1 (10-7).

DOUBLES

Nance/ McKenzie (SF) def/Wilson/Raynor 6-4, 6-3; Kinsey McGonigal/Arica Paudel def. Anna Patterson/Ellis Hill 6-0, 6-3.

