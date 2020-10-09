PREP ROUNDUP: Maranatha boys' soccer cruises past Emmanuel

FLORENCE, S.C. — Grant Hanna had four goals to lead Maranatha Christian School to a 9-0 win over Emmanuel Christian in boys' soccer action Friday.

Teammate Braiden Bevan and Brayden Clark each had two goals and Brewston Smith also added a goal for the Bulldogs.

Maranatha improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in SCACS Coastal Region play and will travel to Calvary Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Emmanuel 3

Maranatha 1

FLORENCE, S.C. — Emmanuel defeated Maranatha by game scores of 18-25, 25-15, 25-11 and 25-12.

LATE WEDNESDAY

GIRLS' TENNIS

South Florence 4

Myrtle Beach 3

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Claire Nance defeated Maura Wilson in No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-0.