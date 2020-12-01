PREP ROUNDUP: Marlboro County boys hold off Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Drequan Scott scored a game-high 24 points to lead Marlboro County to a 51-48 win over Hartsville in boys basketball action on Tuesday night.
Teammate Shawn Lucas added 12 points.
Hartsville’s Cesare Edwards scored a team-high 15 points while teammate Kameron Forman added 10 points.
MC 10 12 18 11 — 51
H 14 14 10 10 — 48
MARLBORO COUNTY (51)
Drequan Scott 24, Shawn Lucas 12, T.Oliver 3, Johnson 4, Brown 2, D.Oliver 6
HARTSVILLE (48)
Briggs 6, Lexander 2, Knox 5, Cesare Edwards 15, Blue 5, Kameron Forman 10, Huggins 5.
Darlington 90
Lamar 27
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Tre’Quan Scott scored a team-high 14 points.
Teammate Keenan Dubose added 12 points.
Lamar's Delontae Martin scored a game-high 19 points.
L 4 10 8 5 — 27
D 32 21 23 14 — 90
LAMAR (27)
Gardner 4, Delontae Martin 19, Cruz 2, Caroway 2.
DARLINGTON (90)
Keenan Dubose 12. Qua’liek Lewis 11, Davis 5, Bowens 7, Samuel 5, Ross 9, Edwards 5, Gary 9, Tre’Quan Scott 14, Keith 9, Richardson 4.
Lake City 61
East Clarendon 39
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s Bryce McIntosh scored a team-high 16 points as coach Stan Adams won his first game behind the bench for the Panthers.
Teammate Shamontae Burgess added 13 points.
East Clarendon’s Chris Barringer and Keyon Wilson each scored a team-high seven points.
EC 15 6 5 13 — 39
LC 10 22 12 17 — 61
EAST CLARENDON (39)
Chris Barringer 7, White 3, Keyon Wilson 7, Burgess 2, McClinton 2, Harrison 5, Thames 5.
LAKE CITY (61)
Bryce McIntosh 16, Shamontae Burgess 13, McClam 6, Bailey 2, Franklin 8, Croker 1, Washington 3, Graham 4, Rose 4, Howard 2.
St. James 55
Carvers Bay 54
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Carvers Bay fell to St. James 55-54 on Tuesday.
Maranatha 61
Grace Christian 35
FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha’s Bradley Reel scored a game-high 31 points.
Teammate Brayden Bevan added 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
MARANATHA (61)
Bradley Reel 31, Bradley Bevan 19, Gooden 2, Smith 3, Young 6.
Johnsonville 94
Aynor 41
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Quez Lewis scored a game-high 26 points.
Teammate Jordan Williams added 15 points.
A 6 10 9 16 — 41
J 25 27 25 17 — 94
JOHNSONVILLE (94)
Quez Lewis 26, Jordan Williams 15, Jace Avant 14, Ethan Cooper 12, Wilson 9, Pressley 8, Smith 4, Coles 4, J.Timmons 2, Y. Timmons 1.
Central 67
McBee 36
PAGELAND, S.C. — McBee’s Cole Brigman scored a team-high 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
M 13 410 9 — 36
C 22 15 17 13 — 67
MCBEE (36)
Cole Brigman 12, Sellers 3, Wright 3, Truell 2, Sullivan 2, Pedrin 7, Clark 3, Wellmon 4.
Laurence Manning 58
Orangeburg Prep 42
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Jaden Sanders scored a team-high 20 points.
Teammate Aaron Medley added 13 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (52)
Aaron Medley 13, Jaden Sanders 20, Acord 4, Johnson 9, A.J. Nelson 10, Olden 2.
Christ the Cornerstone (N.C.) 57
Marlboro Academy 52
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Josh Frye scored a team-high 17 points.
Teammate Luke Day added 11 points.
CTCA 9 12 6 10 — 57
MA 14 11 11 16 — 52
MARLBORO ACADEMY (52)
Williams 2, Edmundson 2, Luke Day 11, Quick 9, Rattey 2, Josh Frye 17.
Lee Academy 63
Williamsburg Academy 36
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy defeated Williamsburg Academy 63-36 on Tuesday
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Marlboro County 56
Hartsville 50
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Tysonia Lowe scored a game-high 20 points.
Teammate Lanique James and Jasmine Norman each added 11 points.
The Bulldogs outscored the Red Foxes 39-25 in the second half after trailing 25-17 at the break.
Hartsville’s Aletrice Benjamin scored a game-high 20 points.
Teammates Azaria Knox and Ameonta Sutton each added 10 points.
MC 7 10 21 18 — 56
H 13 12 13 12 — 50
MARLBORO COUNTY (56)
Wilson 4, Tysonia Lowe 20, Lanique James 11, Jasmine Norman 11, Issac 7, Miller 2.
HARTSVILLE (50)
Aletrice Benjamin 20, Dawson 6, Azaria Knox 10, Stafford 2, Johnson 2, Ameonta Sutton 10.
Maranatha 43
Grace Christian 30
FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha’s Carson Reel scored a team-high 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four assists.
Teammate Sarah Atkinson added 13 points.
MARANATHA (43)
Sarah Atkinson 13, Carson Reel 15, Lambert 3, Daniel 4, Spencer 7.
RECORD: MCS 2-3.
NEXT GAME: MCS will host Calvary Chrsitian at 5 p.m. Friday.
Johnsonville 39
Aynor 12
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Ny’Asia Graham scored a game-high 22 points.
A 2 4 2 4 — 12
J 10 9 8 12 — 39
JOHNSONVILLE (39)
Timmons 9, Brown 1, Hamilton 2, Nesmith 2, Ny”Asia Graham 2, Verner 1.
East Clarendon 52
Lake City 24
LAKE CITY, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Teammate Amiya Rush added 12 points.
Lake City’s Xzerya Clark scored a team-high 10 points.
EC 17 14 15 6 — 52
LC 0 11 11 2 — 24
EAST CLARENDON (52)
Talaysia Cooper 24, Amiya Rush 12, Hayden White 10, Whack 6.
LAKE CITY (24)
Xzerya Clark 10, Green 4, Dixon 3, Burgess 3, Black 2, Barron 2.
Hemingway 63
Timmonsville 10
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway defeated Timmonsville 63-10 on Tuesday.
Carvers Bay 49
St. James 47 (OT)
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Carvers Bay defeated St. James 49-47 in overtime on Tuesday.
Orangeburg Prep 65
Laurence Manning 40
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Lexi Bennett and Reagan Bennett each scored a team-high 10 points.
OP 13 22 20 10 — 65
LMA 7 16 6 11 — 40
LAURENCE MANNING (40)
Lexi Bennett 10, Anderson 4, Truett 8, Moore 2, Thompson 3, Barwick 2, Brogdon 1, Regan Bennett 10.
McBee 61
Central 30
PAGELAND, S.C. — McBee’s Stormy Harper scored a game-high 20 points.
Teammate Tyneisha Hickman added 14 point and Bella Johnson added 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
M 21 13 17 10 — 61
C 4 11 5 10 — 30
McBEE (61)
Stormy Harper 20, Tyneisha Hickman 14, Bella Johnson 13, Williams 6, Peterson 8.
