PREP ROUNDUP: Norman 3-pointer lifts Marlboro County past Mauldin

CAYCE, S.C. — Jasmine Norman made a 3-pointer with five seconds left to lead Marlboro County's girls' basketball team to a 49-47 win over Mauldin at the She Got Next Tournament at Brookland-Cayce High School.

Norman also scored a team-high 19 points. The Bulldogs will play Greenville at 6 p.m. today in the same tourney.

M 25 22 — 47

MC 22 27 — 49

MARLBORO COUNTY (49)

Lowe 7, James 4, Jasmine Norman 19, Powell 2, Issac 4, Brown 5, Miller 7.

Wilson 54

Lamar 32

CAYCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Kayla Washington scored a game-high 18 points in the She Got Next Tournament. Lamar’s Myasia Stephens scored a team-high eight points.

W 22 32 — 54

L 16 16 — 32

WILSON (54)

Johnson 8, Rogers 6, J.Washington 6, Mak. Jackson 1, Mal. Jackson 1, Stiggerr 3, Johnson 7, Kayla Washington 18, Harkless 2.