PREP ROUNDUP: Norman 3-pointer lifts Marlboro County past Mauldin
PREP ROUNDUP: Norman 3-pointer lifts Marlboro County past Mauldin

marlboro county logo

CAYCE, S.C. — Jasmine Norman made a 3-pointer with five seconds left to lead Marlboro County's girls' basketball team to a 49-47 win over Mauldin at the She Got Next Tournament at Brookland-Cayce High School.

Norman also scored a team-high 19 points. The Bulldogs will play Greenville at 6 p.m. today in the same tourney.

M 25 22 — 47

MC 22 27 — 49

MARLBORO COUNTY (49)

Lowe 7, James 4, Jasmine Norman 19, Powell 2, Issac 4, Brown 5, Miller 7.

Wilson 54

Lamar 32

CAYCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Kayla Washington scored a game-high 18 points in the She Got Next Tournament. Lamar’s Myasia Stephens scored a team-high eight points.

W 22 32 — 54

L 16 16 — 32

WILSON (54)

Johnson 8, Rogers 6, J.Washington 6, Mak. Jackson 1, Mal. Jackson 1, Stiggerr 3, Johnson 7, Kayla Washington 18, Harkless 2.

LAMAR (32)

Peoples 4, Myasia Stephens 8, Robinson 2, Anderson 7, Gates 5, Ham 5, White 1.

