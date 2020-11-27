PREP ROUNDUP: Norman trey lifts Marlboro County past Mauldin

CAYCE, S.C. — Jasmine Norman hit a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left in the game to lead Marlboro County to a 49-47 win over Mauldin at the She Got Next tournament at Brookland-Cayce HS.

Norman also scored a team-high 19 points.

The Bulldogs will play Greenville at 6 p.m. today at the She Got Next Tournament at Brookland-Cayce HS.

M 25 22 — 47

MC 22 27 — 49

MARLBORO COUNTY (49)

Lowe 7, James 4, Jasmine Norman 19, Powell 2, Issac 4, Brown 5, Miller 7.

Wilson 54

Lamar 32

CAYCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Kayla Washingotn scored a game-high 18 points at the She Got Next tournament at Brookland-Cayce HS.

Lamar’s Myasia Stephens scored a team-high eight points.

W 22 32 — 54

L 16 16 — 32

WILSON (54)