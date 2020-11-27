 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Norman trey lifts Marlboro County past Mauldin
0 comments
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Norman trey lifts Marlboro County past Mauldin

  • 0
marlboro county logo

CAYCE, S.C. — Jasmine Norman hit a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left in the game to lead Marlboro County to a 49-47 win over Mauldin at the She Got Next tournament at Brookland-Cayce HS.

Norman also scored a team-high 19 points.

The Bulldogs will play Greenville at 6 p.m. today at the She Got Next Tournament at Brookland-Cayce HS.

M 25 22 — 47

MC 22 27 — 49

MARLBORO COUNTY (49)

Lowe 7, James 4, Jasmine Norman 19, Powell 2, Issac 4, Brown 5, Miller 7.

Wilson 54

Lamar 32

CAYCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Kayla Washingotn scored a game-high 18 points at the She Got Next tournament at Brookland-Cayce HS.

Lamar’s Myasia Stephens scored a team-high eight points.

W 22 32 — 54

L 16 16 — 32

WILSON (54)

Johnson 8, Rogers 6, J.Washington 6, Mak. Jackson 1, Mal. Jackson 1, Stiggerr 3, Johnson 7, Kayla Washington 18, Harkless 2.

LAMAR (32)

Peoples 4, Myasia Stephens 8, Robinson 2, Anderson 7, Gates 5, Ham 5, White 1.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
CONTEST PHOTOS
Sport

CONTEST PHOTOS

The Morning News recently ran a contest that asked readers to share their favorite outdoor picture to be featured in this Pee Dee Outdoors spe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert