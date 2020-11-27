PREP ROUNDUP: Norman trey lifts Marlboro County past Mauldin

CAYCE, S.C. — Jasmine Norman hit a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left in the game to lead Marlboro County to a 49-47 win over Mauldin at the She Got Next tournament at Brookland-Cayce HS.
Norman also scored a team-high 19 points.
The Bulldogs will play Greenville at 6 p.m. today at the She Got Next Tournament at Brookland-Cayce HS.
M 25 22 — 47
MC 22 27 — 49
MARLBORO COUNTY (49)
Lowe 7, James 4, Jasmine Norman 19, Powell 2, Issac 4, Brown 5, Miller 7.
Wilson 54
Lamar 32
CAYCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Kayla Washingotn scored a game-high 18 points at the She Got Next tournament at Brookland-Cayce HS.
Lamar’s Myasia Stephens scored a team-high eight points.
W 22 32 — 54
L 16 16 — 32
WILSON (54)
Johnson 8, Rogers 6, J.Washington 6, Mak. Jackson 1, Mal. Jackson 1, Stiggerr 3, Johnson 7, Kayla Washington 18, Harkless 2.
LAMAR (32)
Peoples 4, Myasia Stephens 8, Robinson 2, Anderson 7, Gates 5, Ham 5, White 1.
