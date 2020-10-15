PREP ROUNDUP: North Myrtle Beach volleyball sweeps West Florence

West Florence sweeps F1S Championship meet

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence High school swept the F1S XC Championship meet on Thursday with the boys’ squad finishing first with 26 points and the girls finishing with 34.

Wilson’s boys took second place with a score of 34 followed by South Florence with a score of 75. South’s girls took second place with a score of 42 followed by Wilson with 47.

For the Knights, senior Connor Bailey was the overall top runner with a time of 17:47. Wilson’s Kaylanna Burroughs, a seventh-grader, took the top overall spot on the girls’ side with a time of 20:14.