PREP ROUNDUP: North Myrtle Beach volleyball sweeps West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Emmy Rollins had two aces, 18 kills, two blocks and 12 digs as West Florence lost to North Myrtle Beach 25-17, 30-28 and 25-16 on Thursday night in high school volleyball action.
Teammate Rion Caldwell had two aces, two kills, and nine digs.
ACES — WF: Emmy Rollins 2, Rion Caldwell 2, Annalia Cook 1, Alyssa Owens 1, Rileigh Yearsich 1, Rachel Herrod 1.
KILLS — WF: Rollins 18, Caldwell 2, Cook 6, Owens 1, Yearsich 7.
ASSISTS — WF: Owens 21, Herrod 14, Jordyn Perry 1.
BLOCKS — WF: Owens 1, Cook 1, Rollins 2.
DIGS — WF: Rollins 12, Caldwell 9, Cook 6, Owens 7, Yearsich 4, Perry 3, Herrod 6, Perry 1, Michaela Hayes 2.
RECORD: WF: 10-3. 7-2 Region 6-4A.
NEXT MATCH: West will travel to Darlington at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Christian Academy 3
The King’s Academy 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton had eight kills and five blocks in the 25-21, 25-20, 25-19 loss.
KILLS — TKA: Audrey Beaton 8, Abby Beaton 6
ASSISTS — TKA: Meredith Hoover 12, Elise Padgett 2.
BLOCKS — TKA: Aud. Beaton 5.
DIGS — TKA: Abby Beaton 6, Elise Padgett 8.
RECORD: TKA 9-6, 5-5 SCISA Region 4-2A.
NEXT MATCH: TKA will host Carolina Academy at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Florence Christian 3
Lee Academy 1
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Jessie Weatherford had one ace, one kill, 27 assists and five digs in the 22-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-15 win.
ACES — FCS: Jessie Weatherford 1, Mary Margaret Sterling 1, Hilton Broach 1, Sofie Purvis 5.
KILLS — FCS: Kyle Stewart 3, Kaitlyn Fore 15, Madison Cash 1, EMily Eason 5, Weatherford 1, Bradley Brown 8, Purvis 1.
ASSISTS — FCS: Stewart 2, Weatherford 27.
BLOCKS — FCS: Stewart 1, Fore 4, Cash 1, Eason 1, Brown 1.
DIGS — FCS: Stewart 23, Fore 4, Cash 1, Eason 5, Weatherford 5, Sterlings 28, Broach 4, Purvis 5.
Pee Dee Academy 3
Williamsburg Academy 1
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Maggie Jacobs had five kills, nine digs and three blocks in the 25-19, 26-24, 24-26, 25-19 win.
Teammate Abby Johnson had eight kills and Ashley Martin had 11 kills and 13 digs.
Also, Hadleigh Herndon had three kills and two blocks.
Carolina Academy 3
Dillon Christian 0
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anniston Turner had two aces, 13 kills, four assists, one block and five digs in the 25-21, 25-13, 25-16 win.
ACES — CA: Jamiee Epps 5, Maggie Johnson 2, Anniston Turner 2, CLare Floyd 1, Vandi Timmons 1, Anna Grace Bradley 1.
KILLS — CA: Turner 13, A.G. Bradley 11, Timmons 9, Laura Abuaita 2, Epps 2.
ASSISTS — CA: A.G. Bradley 19, Turner 4, Timmons 3, Epps 1.
BLOCKS — CA: Timmons 2, Turner 1
DIGS — CA: A.G. Bradley 5, Timmons 5, Floyd 5, Turner 5, Maggie Johnson 3, Epps 3.
OTHER SCORES: East Clarendon defeated Green Sea Floyds 3-1.
CROSS COUNTRY
West Florence sweeps F1S Championship meet
FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence High school swept the F1S XC Championship meet on Thursday with the boys’ squad finishing first with 26 points and the girls finishing with 34.
Wilson’s boys took second place with a score of 34 followed by South Florence with a score of 75. South’s girls took second place with a score of 42 followed by Wilson with 47.
For the Knights, senior Connor Bailey was the overall top runner with a time of 17:47. Wilson’s Kaylanna Burroughs, a seventh-grader, took the top overall spot on the girls’ side with a time of 20:14.
