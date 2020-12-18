PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence boys defeat Lugoff-Elgin

FLORENCE, S.C. — Micah Harry scored a team-high 16 points to lead South Florence to a 62-47 win over Lugoff-Elgin in boys' basketball action on Friday night.
Teammate Merel Burgess added 14 points.
The Bruins outscored the Demons 34-23 in the second half.
L-E 15;9;7;16 — 47
SF 15;13;13;21 — 62
LUGOFF-ELGIN (47)
Howey 3, Diggs 4, Jermaine Nelson 18, Ransom 3, McCain 8, Hunter 6, McCaskill 3, Hinton 2.
SOUTH FLORENCE (62)
Micah Harry 16, Brown 8, Brandon Scott 13, J. Smith 5, Merel Burgess 14, Spears 2, White 4.
The King’s Academy 66
Florence Christian 64
FLORENCE, S.C. — T.J. Merritts' layup buzzer-beater gave The King’s Academy a 66-64 win over Florence Christian.
Merritts scored a team-high 18 points.
The Lions outscored the Eagles 28-17 in the fourth quarter after trailing 47-38 after the third.
Florence Christian’s Robbie Jordan scored a game-high 19 points.
FCS 6;18;23;17 — 64
TKA 11;12;15;28 — 66
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (64)
Robbie Jordan 19, Juw-el Huntley 10, Emekah Johnson 10, J.Juntley 2, Greene 6, Gray 6, Clayton Bochette 11.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (66)
T.J. Merritts 18, William Alexander 16, Dominic Orrico 15, Grant Beaton 13, Wood 4..
York Prep 71
Cheraw 45
YORK, S.C. — Cheraw’s Marshall Myers scored 17 points to go over 1,000 points for his career (1,004).
York Prep outscored the Braves 32-17 in the first half to pull away for the win.
C 9;8;17;11 — 45
YP 14;18;19;20 — 71
CHERAW (45)
Marshall Myers 17, Cauthen 6, Gillespie 4, Jackson 2, Burch 8, Gordon 8.
YORK PREP (71)
Long 5, D.J. Barksdale 33, Wylie 5, Pauling 8, Bellamy 3, Russell 2, Kory Davis 9, Kendall Davis 5.
OTHER SCORE: Ben Lippen defeated Laurence Manning 72-49.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York Prep 57
Cheraw 50
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Cheraw's My’Shaunia Worrell scored a team-high 20 points.
C 13;8;11;13 — 50
YP 13;20;15;9— 57
CHERAW (15)
S.Brown 6, My’Shaunia Worrell 20, Bostic 8, Rouse 4, McGriff 8, Jackson 2, Conde 1, D. Brown 1.
OTHER SCORE: Laurence Manning defeated Ben Lippen 43-35.
