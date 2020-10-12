 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls' tennis sweeps Darlington
MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls' tennis sweeps Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. — Brooks McKenzie defeated Parthui Patel in No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-1 to lead the South Florence girls' tennis team to a 7-0 win over Darlington on Monday.

SINGLES

Claire Nance (SF) def. Alyna Williamson 6-1, 6-1; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Ella Watford 6-2, 7-5; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Hillary Garland 6-3, 6-2; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Parthui Patel 6-0, 6-1; Morgan Brock (SF) def. Katherine Wallace 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Nance/ C.McKenzie (SF) def. Williamson/ Watford by forfeit; Anna Patterson/ Ellis Hill (SF) def. Claire McLennon/ Tristen James 6-3, 6-2.

West Florence 6

Sumter 0

SUMTER, S.C. — West Florence’s Kate Sansbury defeated Whitney Crawford in No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-2.

SINGLES

Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Whitney Crawford 6-3, 6-2; Maggie Murrell (WF) def. Ella Alah 6-1, 6-0; Riley Gunter (WF) def. Lucy McIver 6-4, 6-2; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Kadyn Dickerson 6-0, 6-0; Emily King (WF) def. Anna Alan 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES

Emma Watford/ Mattie Segars (WF) def. Mary Helen Hines/ Peyton Gratz 6-0, 6-0.

VOLLEYBALL

West Florence 3

East Clarendon 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Emmy Rollins had three aces, 21 kills and eight digs in the Knights' 25-16, 25-10, 25-10 win.

Teammate Alyssa Owens had two aces, one kill, 20 assists, one block and five digs.

ACES — WF: Emmy Rollins 3, Rion Caldwell 2, Annalia Cook 1, Grace Howard 1, Alyssa Owens 2, Riley Yearsich 1, Michaela Hayes 1.

KILLS — WF: Rollins 21, Caldwell 8, Cook 4, Howard 3, Owens 1, Yearsich 5, Ali Meeker 2.

ASSISTS — WF: Owens 20, Yearsich 8, Howard 6, Katie Drigger 3, Caldwell 1, Abigail Cain 1, Grace Mahoney 1.

BLOCKS — WF: Cook 1, Owens 1.

DIGS — WF: Rollins 8, Caldwell 4, Cook 5, Howard 1, Owens 5, Jordyn Perry 9, Ashleugh Perry 1, Hayes 3, Driggers 1, Jailin Johnson 2.

RECORD: WF 10-1, 7-1 Region 6-4A.

NEXT MATCH: West will travel to Sumter at 6 p.m. today.

Sumter 3

South Florence 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence fell to Sumter by scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-8.

