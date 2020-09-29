PREP ROUNDUP: TKA volleyball defeats Marlboro Academy in 4 sets

FLORENCE, S.C. — Audrey Beaton had two aces, 10 kills, six digs, two blocks and four assists to lead The King’s Academy to a 3-1 win over Marlboro Academy on Tuesday night in high school volleyball action.
Game scores were 25-22, 25-7, 22-25 and 26-24.
Teammate Meredith Hoover had two aces, eight digs, five kills and 16 assists.
The Lions improved to 5-5 overall and 1-4 in SCISA 2-2A and will host Williamsburg Academy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
ACES – TKA: Audrey Beaton 2, Abby Beaton 1, Elisie Padgett 3, Frances Padgett 2, Gabriel Finklea 2, Kelsey Kirby 2, Meredith Hoover 2.
KILLS – TKA: AU.Beaton 10, Ab. Beaton 8, F.Padgett 4, E. Padgett 4, Emmy Newton 4, Finklea 5, Kirby 6, Hoover 5.
ASSISTS – TKA: Au. Beaton 4, E. Padgett 4, Hoover 16.
DIGS – TKA: Au. Beaton 10, Ab. Beaton 5, E. Padgett 12, F.Padgett 7, Finklea 12, Kirby 10, Hoover 8.
BLOCKS – TKA: Au. Beaton 2.
Hannah-Pamplico 3
Lake City 1
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico defeated Lake City by scores of 25-13, 25-13, 18-25 and 25-13.
The Panthers were led by Amara Nelson who had three aces, two kills and one dig.
ACES – LC: Amara Nelson 3, Lasira Nicholson 2, Payton Floyd 2, Mari’Anna Smith 1, Jada Robinson 1, Cheyenne Pringle 2, Zoe Canteen 1.
KILLS – LC: Nelson 2, Nicholson 2, Smith 1, Canteen 2.
DIGS – LC: Nelson 1.
BLOCKS – LC: Nicholson 1, Ziya Walker 1.
Carolina Academy 3
Conway Christian 0
CONWAY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had nine aces, two kills and 15 assists in the Bobcats' 25-11, 25-13, 25-15 win.
The Bobcats improved to 9-2 overall and 7-1 in SCISA 2-2A.
ACES – CA: Anna Grace Bradley 9, Vandi Timmons 3, Gracen Bradley 3, Clare Floyd 2, Jamiee Epps 1..
KILLS – CA: Anniston Turner 9, TImmons 4, A.G. Bradley 2, G. Bradley 2, Floyd 2.
ASSISTS – CA: A.G. Bradley 15.
DIGS – CA: Epps 4, Timmons 4.
Pee Dee Academy 3
Dillon Christian 0
DILLON, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Tess Devers had nine assists and two kills in the 25-14, 25-17, 25-19 win over Dillon Christian.
Teammate Ashley Martin added eight kills.
KILLS – PDA: Tess Devers 2, Ashley Martin 8, Hadleigh Herndon 5.
ASSISTS – PDA: Devers 9.
DIGS – PDA: Laney Cox 7.
Latta 3
Kingstree 0
LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Ragan Bethea had 10 aces in the 25-3, 25-6, 25-2 win.
Teammate Abigail Cooper had three assists and Rylyn Marsh added three assists.
ACES – L: Ragan Bethea 10.
KILLS – L: Jayla Jackson 2
ASSISTS – L: Abigail Cooper 3, Rylyn Marsh 3..
DIGS – L: Hannah Medlin 1.
Lake View 3
Green Sea Floyds 1
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Baxleigh Armette had seven kills and 17 digs in the 25-18, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17 win.
The Wild Gators improved to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in Region 5-A and will travel to Dillon at 6 p.m. today.
KILLS – LV: Rebecca Cox 6, Zandasia McNei 18, Tianaa Hamilton 9, Baxleigh Armette 7.
ASSISTS – LV: Baylee Miller 4, Spivey Evans 16
DIGS – LV: Raven Locklear 14, Miller 14, Armette 17, Evans 12.
BLOCKS – LV: Hamilton 4.
Lee Academy 3
Orangeburg Prep 0
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Carleigh Barret had three aces, 11 kills, 16 digs and a block in the 25-15, 25-23, 25-23 win.
ACES – LA: Mallory Christmas 1, Lacie MCElveen 1, M.J. Logan 1, Caleigh Barrett 3, Charley Grace Norris 1.
KILLS – LA: Norris 3, Julee Saverance 1, Barrett 11, McElveen 4, Madi Motley 4, Christmas 2.
ASSISTS – LA: Saverance 36, McElveen 2.
DIGS – LA: Norris 26, Saverance 4, Barrett 16, Logan 10, McElveen 7, Motley 1, Christmas 1.
BLOCKS – LA: Logan 1, Barrett 1.
