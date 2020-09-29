 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: TKA volleyball defeats Marlboro Academy in 4 sets
TUESDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: TKA volleyball defeats Marlboro Academy in 4 sets

TKA Logo

FLORENCE, S.C. — Audrey Beaton had two aces, 10 kills, six digs, two blocks and four assists to lead The King’s Academy to a 3-1 win over Marlboro Academy on Tuesday night in high school volleyball action.

Game scores were 25-22, 25-7, 22-25 and 26-24.

Teammate Meredith Hoover had two aces, eight digs, five kills and 16 assists.

The Lions improved to 5-5 overall and 1-4 in SCISA 2-2A and will host Williamsburg Academy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

ACES – TKA: Audrey Beaton 2, Abby Beaton 1, Elisie Padgett 3, Frances Padgett 2, Gabriel Finklea 2, Kelsey Kirby 2, Meredith Hoover 2.

KILLS – TKA: AU.Beaton 10, Ab. Beaton 8, F.Padgett 4, E. Padgett 4, Emmy Newton 4, Finklea 5, Kirby 6, Hoover 5.

ASSISTS – TKA: Au. Beaton 4, E. Padgett 4, Hoover 16.

DIGS – TKA: Au. Beaton 10, Ab. Beaton 5, E. Padgett 12, F.Padgett 7, Finklea 12, Kirby 10, Hoover 8.

BLOCKS – TKA: Au. Beaton 2.

Hannah-Pamplico 3

Lake City 1

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico defeated Lake City by scores of 25-13, 25-13, 18-25 and 25-13.

The Panthers were led by Amara Nelson who had three aces, two kills and one dig.

ACES – LC: Amara Nelson 3, Lasira Nicholson 2, Payton Floyd 2, Mari’Anna Smith 1, Jada Robinson 1, Cheyenne Pringle 2, Zoe Canteen 1.

KILLS – LC: Nelson 2, Nicholson 2, Smith 1, Canteen 2.

DIGS – LC: Nelson 1.

BLOCKS – LC: Nicholson 1, Ziya Walker 1.

Carolina Academy 3

Conway Christian 0

CONWAY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had nine aces, two kills and 15 assists in the Bobcats' 25-11, 25-13, 25-15 win.

The Bobcats improved to 9-2 overall and 7-1 in SCISA 2-2A.

ACES – CA: Anna Grace Bradley 9, Vandi Timmons 3, Gracen Bradley 3, Clare Floyd 2, Jamiee Epps 1..

KILLS – CA: Anniston Turner 9, TImmons 4, A.G. Bradley 2, G. Bradley 2, Floyd 2.

ASSISTS – CA: A.G. Bradley 15.

DIGS – CA: Epps 4, Timmons 4.

Pee Dee Academy 3

Dillon Christian 0

DILLON, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Tess Devers had nine assists and two kills in the 25-14, 25-17, 25-19 win over Dillon Christian.

Teammate Ashley Martin added eight kills.

KILLS – PDA: Tess Devers 2, Ashley Martin 8, Hadleigh Herndon 5.

ASSISTS – PDA: Devers 9.

DIGS – PDA: Laney Cox 7.

Latta 3

Kingstree 0

LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Ragan Bethea had 10 aces in the 25-3, 25-6, 25-2 win.

Teammate Abigail Cooper had three assists and Rylyn Marsh added three assists.

ACES – L: Ragan Bethea 10.

KILLS – L: Jayla Jackson 2

ASSISTS – L: Abigail Cooper 3, Rylyn Marsh 3..

DIGS – L: Hannah Medlin 1.

Lake View 3

Green Sea Floyds 1

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Baxleigh Armette had seven kills and 17 digs in the 25-18, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17 win.

The Wild Gators improved to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in Region 5-A and will travel to Dillon at 6 p.m. today.

KILLS – LV: Rebecca Cox 6, Zandasia McNei 18, Tianaa Hamilton 9, Baxleigh Armette 7.

ASSISTS – LV: Baylee Miller 4, Spivey Evans 16

DIGS – LV: Raven Locklear 14, Miller 14, Armette 17, Evans 12.

BLOCKS – LV: Hamilton 4.

Lee Academy 3

Orangeburg Prep 0

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Carleigh Barret had three aces, 11 kills, 16 digs and a block in the 25-15, 25-23, 25-23 win.

ACES – LA: Mallory Christmas 1, Lacie MCElveen 1, M.J. Logan 1, Caleigh Barrett 3, Charley Grace Norris 1.

KILLS – LA: Norris 3, Julee Saverance 1, Barrett 11, McElveen 4, Madi Motley 4, Christmas 2.

ASSISTS – LA: Saverance 36, McElveen 2.

DIGS – LA: Norris 26, Saverance 4, Barrett 16, Logan 10, McElveen 7, Motley 1, Christmas 1.

BLOCKS – LA: Logan 1, Barrett 1.

