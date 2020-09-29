PREP ROUNDUP: TKA volleyball defeats Marlboro Academy in 4 sets

FLORENCE, S.C. — Audrey Beaton had two aces, 10 kills, six digs, two blocks and four assists to lead The King’s Academy to a 3-1 win over Marlboro Academy on Tuesday night in high school volleyball action.

Game scores were 25-22, 25-7, 22-25 and 26-24.

Teammate Meredith Hoover had two aces, eight digs, five kills and 16 assists.

The Lions improved to 5-5 overall and 1-4 in SCISA 2-2A and will host Williamsburg Academy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

ACES – TKA: Audrey Beaton 2, Abby Beaton 1, Elisie Padgett 3, Frances Padgett 2, Gabriel Finklea 2, Kelsey Kirby 2, Meredith Hoover 2.

KILLS – TKA: AU.Beaton 10, Ab. Beaton 8, F.Padgett 4, E. Padgett 4, Emmy Newton 4, Finklea 5, Kirby 6, Hoover 5.

ASSISTS – TKA: Au. Beaton 4, E. Padgett 4, Hoover 16.

DIGS – TKA: Au. Beaton 10, Ab. Beaton 5, E. Padgett 12, F.Padgett 7, Finklea 12, Kirby 10, Hoover 8.

BLOCKS – TKA: Au. Beaton 2.

Hannah-Pamplico 3

Lake City 1