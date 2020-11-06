PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity cheerleading wins 2nd state title

SUMTER, S.C. − The Trinity Collegiate School cheerleading squad captured the SCISA 3A Division II state title Saturday at the Sumter Civic Center.
This marks the second straight year the Titans have won the championship after capturing the Division I crown last year.
Local runners compete at Class A boys' state championship
COLUMBIA S.C. — Thomas Capps finished 33rd with a time of 22:15.24 to help Carvers Bay earn a seventh-place finish at the Class A boys' cross country state championship Friday at the Sandhills Research Center.
Jeremy Clark finished 34th with a time of 22:21.69 to lead McBee to a 10th-place finish.
McCray Poston finished 28th at 21:46.80 to lead Hannah-Pamplico to an 11th-place finish.
Jonrobert Hoover finished 70th with a time of 25:09.83 to lead East Clarendon to 15th place.
7. CARVERS BAY (185)
33. Thomas Capps 22:15:24; 36. Tevin Young 22:29.52; 39. Nicolas Hernandez 22:35.31; 47. Remington Barnhill 23:28.86; 56. Alan Joye 24:00.19; 85. Walker Watts 26:59.43; 86. Austin Perry 26:59.46;
10. McBEE (309)
34. Jeremy Clark 22:21.69; 52. Max Salinas 23:44.28; 66. Noah Howle 24:51.36: 96. Cameron Chaney 29:25.57; 101. Ty Barefoot 30:01.08.
11. HANNAH-PAMPLICO (314)
28. McCray Poston 21:46.80; 58. Weston Todd 24:15.86; 77. Alex Powell 25:56.87; 87. Cullen Smith 27:29.33; 104. Cole Singletary 31:46.62; 108. Stokes Scott 33:53.73; 110. Josiah Aldridges 34:13.03.
15. EAST CLARENDON (385)
70. Jonrobert Hoover 25:09.83;72. Chris Barringer 25:26.34; 78. Blake Lee 25:57.73; 105. Graham Newsome 31:55.71; 107. Joe Tyler Kirby 33:29.95.
