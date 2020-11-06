PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity cheerleading wins 2nd state title

SUMTER, S.C. − The Trinity Collegiate School cheerleading squad captured the SCISA 3A Division II state title Saturday at the Sumter Civic Center.

This marks the second straight year the Titans have won the championship after capturing the Division I crown last year.

Local runners compete at Class A boys' state championship

COLUMBIA S.C. — Thomas Capps finished 33rd with a time of 22:15.24 to help Carvers Bay earn a seventh-place finish at the Class A boys' cross country state championship Friday at the Sandhills Research Center.

Jeremy Clark finished 34th with a time of 22:21.69 to lead McBee to a 10th-place finish.

McCray Poston finished 28th at 21:46.80 to lead Hannah-Pamplico to an 11th-place finish.

Jonrobert Hoover finished 70th with a time of 25:09.83 to lead East Clarendon to 15th place.

7. CARVERS BAY (185)