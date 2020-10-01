 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate girls' tennis sweeps LMA
THURSDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate girls' tennis sweeps LMA

TRINITY COLLEGIATE tc LOGO

SUMTER, S.C. – The Trinity Collegiate girls’ tennis team lost just seven games in six singles matches and cruised to a 9-0 win Thursday over Laurence Manning Academy on Thursday at the Palmetto Tennis Center.

SINGLES

Claire Peebles (TC) def. Savannah South (LM) 6-2, 6-0; Sophie Belk (TC) def. Camryn Dunlap (LM) 6-0, 6-1; Eloise Hupfer (TC) def. Mason Lee (LM) 6-1, 6-1; Penelope Kremydas (TC) def. Carleigh DiDonato (LM) 6-1, 6-0; Chloe Moore (TC) def. Bri Finney (LM) 6-1, 6-0; Ella Gray Moore (TC) def. Bryce Erickson (LM) 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Peebles/Belk (TC) def. South/Dunlap (LM) 8-2; Hupfer/Kremydas (TC) def. Lee/DiDonato (LM) 8-2; Chloe Moore/Ella Gray Moore (TC) def. Finney/Erickson (LM) 8-0.

West Florence 5

Myrtle Beach 2

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s Kate Sansbury defeated Julianna Merritt in No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-1.

The Knights avenged an early-season loss to the Seahawks of 4-3.

SINGLES

Maura Wilson (MB) def. Maggie Murrell 7-5, 7-5; Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Julianna Merritt 6-2, 6-1; Riley Gunter (WF) def. Elizabeth Raynor 6-3, 6-2; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. M.C. Hannock 3-6, 6-2 (11-9); Cassidy Friend (MB) def. Emily King 6-4, 7-5.

DOUBLES

Emma Watford/Mattie Segars (WF) def. Ava McCauley/Kinsley McGonial 6-3, 6-2; Murrell/Sansbury (WF) def. Wilson/ Raynor 6-1, 6-3.

South Florence 6

Darlington 1

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence’s Claire Nance defeated Alayna Williams in No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-0.

Darlington’s Meg O’Neal/Tristen James defeated Anna Patterson/Ellis Hill in No. 2 doubles 6-7, 6-1 (10-8).

SINGLES

Claire Nance (SF) def. Alayna Williams 6-2, 6-0, Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Ella Watford 6-4, 6-2; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Hillary Garland 6-2, 6-4; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Claire McLennon 6-0, 6-2; Morgan Brook (SF) def. Parthri Patel 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Nance/C.McKenzie (SF) def. Watford/Williamson 8-0; Meg O’Neal/Tristen James (D) def. Anna Paterson/Ellis Hill 6-7, 6-1 (10-8)

Wilson Hall 6

Florence Christian 0

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian’s Kaia Thomson lost to Halle Stone in No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-7 (10-5).

SINGLES

Halle Stone (WH) def, Kaia Thomson 6-2, 6-7 (10-5); Carlie Fort (WH) def. Alexis Aikens 6-2, 6-1; Caroline McElveen (WH) def. Katelyn Turner 6-3, 6-0; Jane McAdams (WH) def. Lauren Hucks 4-6, 6-4 (10-4); Rachel Bostic (WH) def. Chloe Canavati 6-2, 6-2; Natalie Ford (WH) def. Bette Brunson 6-0, 6-0.

OTHER SCORES: Marion defeated Johnsonville 5-2.

VOLLEYBALL

Johnsonville 3

South Florence 0

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Nyasia Graham had 15 kills and Laney Epps added 11 kills to lead Johnsonville to a 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 win.

Teammate Sophie Thompson had 22 digs.

The Flashes improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in Region 5-A and will travel to South Florence on Wednesday.

Myrtle Beach 3

Darlington 0

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington lost in straight sets to Myrtle Beach 25-15, 25-20, 25-20.

Florence Christian 3

Wilson Hall 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian's Sofie Purvis had three aces and five digs in the Eagles' 25-16, 25-8, 25-19 win.

Teammate Bradley Brown had one ace, nine kills and nine blocks.

ACES — FCS: Kylie Stewart 1, Kaitlyn Fore 2, Emily Eason 1, Bradley Brown 1, Hilton Broach 1, Sofie Purvis 3.

KILLS — FCS: Stewart 5, Fore 6, Eason 5, Weatherford 1, Brown 9, Mary Margaret Sterlings 2, Broach 2.

BLOCKS — FCS: Stewart 1, Fore 1, Jessoe Weatherford 18.

ASSISTS — FCS: Fore 3, Brown 9.

DIGS — FCS: Stewart 13, Fore 4, Madison Cash 4, Eason 1, Weatherford 8, Sterling 18, Purvis 5.

RECORD: FCS 10-1, 3-0 SCISA Region 2-3A.

NEXT MATCH: FCS will travel to Laurence Manning at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The King’s Academy 3

Williamsburg Academy 1

FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton had 10 digs, six blocks and 15 kills in the Lions' 25-21, 23-25, 25-6, 25-15 win.

Teammate Elsie Padgett had 10 digs, one kill, and eight assists.

ACES — TKA: Frances Padgett 3, Abby Beaton 2, Gabriel Finklea 1.

KILLS — TKA: Elsie Padgett 1, Audrey Beaton 15, Abby Beaton 5, Finklea 3, F. Padgett 5.

BLOCKS — TKA: Audrey Beaton 6.

ASSISTS — TKA: E.Padgett 8.

DIGS — TKA: Audrey Beaton 10, Abby Beaton 8, Finklea 6, Elsie Padgett 10.

RECORD: TKA 6-5, 2-4 SCISA Region 4-2A.

NEXT MATCH:TKA will host Dillon Christian at 4 p.m. Monday.

Christian Academy 3

Pee Dee Academy 2

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Maggie Jacobs had five kills, five blocks and 18 digs in the Golden Eagles' 24-26, 15-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-10 loss.

Teammate Ashley Martin had six kills, three blocks and six digs.

KILLS — PDA: Maggie Jacobs 5, Ashley Martin 6.

BLOCKS —PDA: Jacobs 5, Martin 3.

ASSISTS — PDA: Tess Devers 10.

DIGS — PDA: Jacobs 18, Martin 6.

Carolina Academy 3

Marlboro Academy 0

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had eight aces, three blocks and 15 assists in the Bobcats' 25-12, 25-22, 25-15 win.

ACES — CA: Anna Grace Bradley 8.

KILLS — CA: Anniston Turner 4, Gracen Bradley 3, Lara Abuaita 2.

BLOCKS — CA: A.G. Bradley 3, G. Bradley 1, Clare Floyd 1.

ASSISTS — CA: A.G. Bradley 15.

DIGS — CA: Jamiee Epps 4, Cassie McLean 3.

RECORD: CA 10-2, 8-1 SCISA 4-2A.

OTHER SCORES: Laurence Manning defeated Trinity Collegiate 3-2.

