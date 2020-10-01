PREP ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate girls' tennis sweeps LMA

NEXT MATCH: FCS will travel to Laurence Manning at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The King’s Academy 3

Williamsburg Academy 1

FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton had 10 digs, six blocks and 15 kills in the Lions' 25-21, 23-25, 25-6, 25-15 win.

Teammate Elsie Padgett had 10 digs, one kill, and eight assists.

ACES — TKA: Frances Padgett 3, Abby Beaton 2, Gabriel Finklea 1.

KILLS — TKA: Elsie Padgett 1, Audrey Beaton 15, Abby Beaton 5, Finklea 3, F. Padgett 5.

BLOCKS — TKA: Audrey Beaton 6.

ASSISTS — TKA: E.Padgett 8.

DIGS — TKA: Audrey Beaton 10, Abby Beaton 8, Finklea 6, Elsie Padgett 10.

RECORD: TKA 6-5, 2-4 SCISA Region 4-2A.

NEXT MATCH:TKA will host Dillon Christian at 4 p.m. Monday.

Christian Academy 3

Pee Dee Academy 2