PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence boys top Lakewood 65-49

SUMTER, S.C. — Bryson Graves scored a game-high 19 points as West Florence defeated Lakewood 65-49 in boys' basketball action on Friday.
Teammate Travis Cooper added 14 points for the Knights.
WEST FLORENCE (65)
Bryson Graves 19, Lloyd 2, McKitchen 9,McBride 8, D.J. Williams 13, Travis Cooper 14, Taylor 6, Daniels 2.
Carvers Bay 63
Johnsonville 56
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s M.J. Bromell scored a team-high 15 points.
Teammate K.C. Brockington added 14 points.
Johnsonville’s Quez Lewis scored a game-high 29 points.
CB 11 15 15 22 — 63
J 14 20 6 16 — 56
CARVERS BAY (63)
M.J. Bromell 15, K.C. Brockington 14, Tevin Young 13, Bell 6, Coles 5, Javon Walker 4, Smalls 4, Josh Walker 2.
JOHNSONVILLE (56)
Quez Lewis 29, Wilson 7, Timmons 7, Williams 6, Avant 3, Pressley 4.
Mullins 66
Hemingway 50
MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins’ Johnell Sindab scored a game-high 22 points.
Teammate Quentin Tisdale added 12 points.
Hemingway’s Darrel Jones scored a team-high 13 points.
H 11 12 12 15 — 50
M 12 26 11 17 — 66
HEMINGWAY (50)
King 9, Jamorie Ellis 10, Darrel Jones 13, Hanna 2, Cooper 4, Collium 4, Canty 8.
MULLINS (66)
Johnell Sindab 22, Quentin Tisdale 12, Robinson 3, J.Hayes 4, Reed 8, Swinton 4, Campbell 9, T.Hayes 4.
Laurence Manning 64
Lee Academy 28
SUMTER, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Jasen Sanders scored a team-high 15 points.
Teammate Aaron Medley added 12 points.
Lee Academy’s Lucas Freienberger scored a team-high 16 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (64)
Aaron Medley 12, Jaden Sanders 15, Johnson 2, Sumpter 4, Moye 6, Nievens 2, Nelson 6, Olden 4.
LEE ACADEMY (28)
Lucas Freidenberger 16, Paulson 7, Hair 2, Arrants 3.
Carolina Academy 43
Orangeburg Prep 26
SUMTER, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Markarus Epps scored a game-high 13 points.
Teammate Matt Gaskins added 11 points.
CA 5 16 9 13 — 43
OP 5 5 8 8 — 26
CAROLINA ACADEMY (43)
Smith 8, Matt Gaskins 11, Castles 9, Jennigan 2, Markarus Epps 13.
Indian Land 67
Chesterfield 35
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Zane Davis scored a team-high seven points.
CHESTERFIELD (35)
J.Thompson 2, Zane Davis 7, Sowell 3, Adams 3, Chapman 3, Stafford 6, A.Thompson 1, McCoy 2, Metton 5, Henderson 1, Weatherford 4.
C.E. Murray 68
Crestwood 64
GREELEYVILLE, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Notorius Cooper scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Teammate Henry Evans added 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Carolina Forest 61
South Florence 41
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Florence's Albany Wilson scored a team-high 21 points.
Teammate Lonniesha Guyton added 10 points.
SF 8 14 4 5 — 41
CF 20 19 13 8 — 61
SOUTH FLORENCE (41)
Acree 2, Albany Wilson 21, McLamore 5, Lonniesha Guyton 10, Hudson 2, Sims 1.
Carvers Bay 56
Johnsonville 37
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Cavers Bay’s Zaniah Rush scored a game-high 14 points.
Teammate Kinsley Reed added 13 points.
Johnsonville’s Taniya Timmons scored a team-high 11 points.
CB 11 11 19 15 — 56
J 12 10 5 10 — 37
CARVERS BAY (56)
Zaniah Rush 14, Kinsley Reed 13, Chandler 8,Weston 2, Davis 5, Myers 6, Ripley 8.
JOHNSONVILLE (37)
Taniya Timmons 11, Terionna Nesmith 10, Hamilton 2, Verner 4, Wright 3.
Mullins 67
Hemingway 40
MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins’ Jen’Lea Nichols scored a game-high 32 points.
Teammate Mylai Morelos added 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, also Janiya Swinton added 13 points.
H 8 9 10 13 — 40
M 15 15 23 16 — 67
HEMINGWAY (40)
Burrows 13, Heyward 9, Nesmith 5, Brown 3, Draughn 5, McCullough 2, Ford 4.
MULLINS (67)
Jen’Lea Nichols 32, Janiya Swinton 13, Mylai Morelos 13, Gilchrist 4, Williamson 3, Morton 2
Orangeburg Prep 57
Carolina Academy 19
SUMTER, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver scored a team-high seven points.
CA 5 4 1 9 — 19
OP 18 9 11 19 — 57
CAROLINA ACADEMY (19)
Amos 3, Floyd 2, Turner 5, Grace Weaver 7, Timmons 2.
Lee Academy 52
Laurence Manning 46
SUMTER, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Carleigh Bennett scored a game-high 18 points.
Teammate Lacie McElveen added 16 points.
Laurence Manning’s Madison Truett scored a team-high 14 points.
Teammates Audrey Bennett and Reagan Barrett each added 11 points.
LMA 11 10 17 8 — 46
LA 11 17 14 10 — 52
LAURENCE MANNING (46)
Audrey Bennett 11, Reagan Barrett 11, Baker 3, Moore 5, Madison Truett 14, Anderson 2.
LEE ACADEMY (52)
Christmas 8, Logan 2, Atkinson 6, Carleigh Bennett 18, Lacie McElveen 16, Price 2.
