PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence girls' golf wins Twin County Championship

FLORENCE, S.C. – Madeline Ateyah shot a two-day total of 91 to earn medalist honors and lead West Florence's girls' golf team to a team total of 386 over two days and two different courses.
Tuesday's first nine holes were at Hartsville Country Club, and Wednesday's final nine were at the Country Club of South Carolina.
The Knights trailed Hartsville 200-202 after Day 1.
Hartsville’s Lakyn Wilkerson with a two-day 92, helped guide her team to a second-place finish at 400.
Darlington’s MellaneCate Weatherford shot a 110 to lead her team to third with a 443.
WEST FLORENCE (202-184-386)
Madeline Ateyah 47-44-91, Alla McGillivray 50-43-93, Julia Kleine 52-46-97, Taylor Pleasant 53-51-104.
HARTSVILLE (200-200-400)
Lakyn Wilkerson 41-41-92, Aryn Watson 43-44-97,Savannah Beasley 58-58-116, Abbi Broach 59-57-116.
DARLINGTON (222-221-443)
Sara Ellen Hanna 51-61-112, Kendall Flowers 59-59-118, Trae Ann Proell 55-59-114, MellaneCate Weatherford 57-53-110-.
LATE TUESDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
Latta girls win,
boys place 3rd
MARION, S.C. – Latta’s Katelyn Roberts led the team with a time of 22:56. The Latta boys' Zach Peacock was 18:22 to help his Vikings to their third-place finish.
BOYS
3. LATTA
Zach Peacock 18:22;Blake Hamilton 18:36;Shane Anderson19:01;Hayden Bullard 19:26;Cristian Hamilton 20:10; John Gasque 23:14; Jacob Roberts 25:43.
GIRLS
1.LATTA
Katelyn Roberts 22:56;Tori Watson 24:00; Moya McDuffie 24:18; Isabella Fruedenburg 25:44; Cassidy Skipper 27:31;Lea Khalil 28:04;Alyssa Brigman 29:48.
