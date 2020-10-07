PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence girls' golf wins Twin County Championship

FLORENCE, S.C. – Madeline Ateyah shot a two-day total of 91 to earn medalist honors and lead West Florence's girls' golf team to a team total of 386 over two days and two different courses.

Tuesday's first nine holes were at Hartsville Country Club, and Wednesday's final nine were at the Country Club of South Carolina.

The Knights trailed Hartsville 200-202 after Day 1.

Hartsville’s Lakyn Wilkerson with a two-day 92, helped guide her team to a second-place finish at 400.

Darlington’s MellaneCate Weatherford shot a 110 to lead her team to third with a 443.

WEST FLORENCE (202-184-386)

Madeline Ateyah 47-44-91, Alla McGillivray 50-43-93, Julia Kleine 52-46-97, Taylor Pleasant 53-51-104.

HARTSVILLE (200-200-400)

Lakyn Wilkerson 41-41-92, Aryn Watson 43-44-97,Savannah Beasley 58-58-116, Abbi Broach 59-57-116.

DARLINGTON (222-221-443)