PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence girls' tennis celebrates senior day with sweep of Hartsville

FLORENCE, S.C. – Riley Gunter defeated Esther Coward in No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0 to lead West Florence's girls' tennis team to a 6-0 win over Hartsville on the Knights' senior day Monday.
The Knights’ didn’t lose a set.
SINGLES
Maggie Murrell (WF) def. Jordan Cothran 6-0, 6-0; Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Kaylee Blair 6-0, 6-1; Riley Gunter (WF) def. Esther Coward 6-0, 6-0; Emily King (WF) def. Hannah Kelly 6-0, 6-3; Taylor McCall (WF) def. Frances Coward 6-1, 7-5.
DOUBLES
Murrell/ Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Bailey/ Cothran 8-1; Emma Watford/ Mattie Segars (WF) def. Carolina Webb/ Skylar Ford 6-1, 6-0.
Trinity Collegiate 9
Orangeburg Prep 0
ORANGEBURG, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate's Sophie Belk defeated Cate Williams in No. 3 singles by the score of 6-0, 6-0.
SINGLES
Alle Murrell (TCS) def. Lane Inabinet 6-1, 6-0; Claire Pebbles (TCS) def. ; Sophie Bel (TCS) def. ; Eloise Hupfer (TCS) def. ; Penelope Kremydas (TCS) def.; Chloe Moore (TCS) def.;
DOUBLES
Pebbles/ Belk (TCS) def. Inabinet/ Judge 8-2; Hupfer/ Kremydas (TCS) def. Williams/ Hinds 8-3; Moore/ Ella Grey Comak def. Fogle/ Albergotti 8-0.
Carolina Academy 6-8
Marlboro Academy 0-0
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver defeated Anna Smith in No.1 singles 6-0, 3-6, 11-9 in Game 1.
Lake Killman defeated Meredith Standbridge in No.2 singles 6-0, 6-1 in Game 2.
GAME 1
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Anna Smith 6-0, 3-6(11-9); Lake Killman (CA) def. Arrington Martin won by forfeit; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Emma Leviner 6-0, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Meredith Standridge 6-1, 6-0; Payton Brown (CA) def. Sunny Norris 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Long (CA) def. Olivia Burroughs 6-0, 6-2.
GAME 2
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Anna Smith 6-3, 6-1; Lake Killman (CA) def. Meredith Standridge 6-0, 6-1; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Emma Leviner 6-0, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Olivia Burroughs 6-0, 6-0; Payton Brown (CA) def. Sunny Norris 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Long (CA) def. Katie Carmichael 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Cameron/ Matthews (CA) def. Standbridge/ Leviner 8-1; Brown/ Long (CA) def. Norris/ Carmichael 8-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Pee Dee Academy 3
Lake View 1
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy won 25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 31-29.
The Wild Gators' Zandasia McNeil had 20 kills and three blocks.
ACES — LV:Rebecca Cox 8.
KILLS — LV: Cox 12, Zandasia McNeil 20, Tianaa Hamilton 4, Baxleigh Armette 5.
BLOCKS —LV: Hamilton 2, McNeil 3, Hamilton 2.
ASSISTS — LV: Spivey Evans 16.
DIGS — LV: Emma King 26, Evans 9, Armette 15.
The King’s Academy 3
Dillon Christian 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy won 25-22, 25-18, 25-23.
The Lions’ improved to 7-5 overall, 3-4 SCISA 4-2A and will travel to Dillon Christian at 5:30 p.m. today.
Lee Academy 3
Thomas Sumter 0
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Charley Norris had four aces and 26 digs in the 25-12, 25-20, 25-17 win.
ACES — LA: Charley Norris 4, Claeigh Barrett 4, M.J. Logan 4, Carli Dowey 1.
KILLS — LA: Logan 6, Barrett 10, Logan 6, Lacie McElveen 2, Mallory Christmas 1.
BLOCKS —LA: Barrett 1, McElveen 2, Madi Motley 2.
ASSISTS — LA: Julee Saverence 21, Barrett 1, McElveen 2, Motley 2.
DIGS — LA: Norris 26, Barrett 4, McElveen 8, Christmas 3, Dowey 1.
OTHER SCORE: East Clarendon defeated Lake City 3-0.
LATE SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
C.E. Murray 44
Hemingway 14
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Tyree Prunes threw for 128 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 100 more and yet another score.
Teammate Nicolas Brown, Notorious Gant, Roshaud Tisdale, and Nyziah Daniels each added touchdowns.
LATE FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
Lake View 42
East Clarendon 14
LAKE VIEW , S.C. — Lake View’s D.J. Bethea rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns and also passed for 45 yards.
Teammate Ja’Correcus Ford rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Hunter Norton had 12 tackles.
EC 0 0 7 7— 14
LV 8 20 8 6 — 42
FIRST QUARTER
LV- Marquise Johnson 18 run (Michael McInnis run).
SECOND QUARTER
LV - D.J. Bethea 56 run (Adarrian Dawkins pass from Bethea).
LV - Ja’ Correus Ford 18 run (run failed).
LV - Bethea 4 run (run failed).
THIRD QUARTER
LV - J.Ford 88 kickoff return (Dawkins run).
EC - Matthew Hardwick 62 run ( Kyler Odom kick).
FOURTH QUARTER
LV - McInnis 1 run ( run failed).
EC - Hardwick 1 run (Odom kick).
STATS
PASSING - LV: D.J. Bethea 2-10-45-1-0.
RUSHING - LV : Ja’Correus Ford 19-115; Bethea 7-83.
