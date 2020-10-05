 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence girls' tennis celebrates senior day with sweep of Hartsville
FLORENCE, S.C. – Riley Gunter defeated Esther Coward in No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0 to lead West Florence's girls' tennis team to a 6-0 win over Hartsville on the Knights' senior day Monday.

The Knights’ didn’t lose a set.

SINGLES

Maggie Murrell (WF) def. Jordan Cothran 6-0, 6-0; Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Kaylee Blair 6-0, 6-1; Riley Gunter (WF) def. Esther Coward 6-0, 6-0; Emily King (WF) def. Hannah Kelly 6-0, 6-3; Taylor McCall (WF) def. Frances Coward 6-1, 7-5.

DOUBLES

Murrell/ Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Bailey/ Cothran 8-1; Emma Watford/ Mattie Segars (WF) def. Carolina Webb/ Skylar Ford 6-1, 6-0.

Trinity Collegiate 9

Orangeburg Prep 0

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate's Sophie Belk defeated Cate Williams in No. 3 singles by the score of 6-0, 6-0.

SINGLES

Alle Murrell (TCS) def. Lane Inabinet 6-1, 6-0; Claire Pebbles (TCS) def. ; Sophie Bel (TCS) def. ; Eloise Hupfer (TCS) def. ; Penelope Kremydas (TCS) def.; Chloe Moore (TCS) def.;

DOUBLES

Pebbles/ Belk (TCS) def. Inabinet/ Judge 8-2; Hupfer/ Kremydas (TCS) def. Williams/ Hinds 8-3; Moore/ Ella Grey Comak def. Fogle/ Albergotti 8-0.

Carolina Academy 6-8

Marlboro Academy 0-0

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver defeated Anna Smith in No.1  singles 6-0, 3-6, 11-9 in Game 1.

Lake Killman defeated Meredith Standbridge in No.2 singles 6-0, 6-1 in Game 2.

GAME 1

SINGLES

Grace Weaver (CA) def. Anna Smith 6-0, 3-6(11-9); Lake Killman (CA) def. Arrington Martin won by forfeit; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Emma Leviner 6-0, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Meredith Standridge 6-1, 6-0; Payton Brown (CA) def. Sunny Norris 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Long (CA) def. Olivia Burroughs 6-0, 6-2.

GAME 2

SINGLES

Grace Weaver (CA) def. Anna Smith 6-3, 6-1; Lake Killman (CA) def. Meredith Standridge 6-0, 6-1; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Emma Leviner 6-0, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Olivia Burroughs 6-0, 6-0; Payton Brown (CA) def. Sunny Norris 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Long (CA) def. Katie Carmichael 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES

Cameron/ Matthews (CA) def. Standbridge/ Leviner 8-1; Brown/ Long (CA) def. Norris/ Carmichael 8-0.

VOLLEYBALL

Pee Dee Academy 3

Lake View 1

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy won 25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 31-29.

The Wild Gators' Zandasia McNeil had 20 kills and three blocks.

ACES — LV:Rebecca Cox 8.

KILLS — LV: Cox 12, Zandasia McNeil 20, Tianaa Hamilton 4, Baxleigh Armette 5.

BLOCKS —LV: Hamilton 2, McNeil 3, Hamilton 2.

ASSISTS — LV: Spivey Evans 16.

DIGS — LV: Emma King 26, Evans 9, Armette 15.

The King’s Academy 3

Dillon Christian 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy won 25-22, 25-18, 25-23.

The Lions’ improved to 7-5 overall, 3-4 SCISA 4-2A and will travel to Dillon Christian at 5:30 p.m. today.

Lee Academy 3

Thomas Sumter 0

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Charley Norris had four aces and 26 digs in the 25-12, 25-20, 25-17 win.

ACES — LA: Charley Norris 4, Claeigh Barrett 4, M.J. Logan 4, Carli Dowey 1.

KILLS — LA: Logan 6, Barrett 10, Logan 6, Lacie McElveen 2, Mallory Christmas 1.

BLOCKS —LA: Barrett 1, McElveen 2, Madi Motley 2.

ASSISTS — LA: Julee Saverence 21, Barrett 1, McElveen 2, Motley 2.

DIGS — LA: Norris 26, Barrett 4, McElveen 8, Christmas 3, Dowey 1.

OTHER SCORE: East Clarendon defeated Lake City 3-0.

LATE SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

C.E. Murray 44

Hemingway 14

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Tyree Prunes threw for 128 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 100 more and yet another score.

Teammate Nicolas Brown, Notorious Gant, Roshaud Tisdale, and Nyziah Daniels each added touchdowns.

LATE FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Lake View 42

East Clarendon 14

LAKE VIEW , S.C. — Lake View’s D.J. Bethea rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns and also passed for 45 yards.

Teammate Ja’Correcus Ford rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Hunter Norton had 12 tackles.

EC 0 0 7 7— 14

LV 8 20 8 6 — 42

FIRST QUARTER

LV- Marquise Johnson 18 run (Michael McInnis run).

SECOND QUARTER

LV - D.J. Bethea 56 run (Adarrian Dawkins pass from Bethea).

LV - Ja’ Correus Ford 18 run (run failed).

LV - Bethea 4 run (run failed).

THIRD QUARTER

LV - J.Ford 88 kickoff return (Dawkins run).

EC - Matthew Hardwick 62 run ( Kyler Odom kick).

FOURTH QUARTER

LV - McInnis 1 run ( run failed).

EC - Hardwick 1 run (Odom kick).

STATS

PASSING - LV: D.J. Bethea 2-10-45-1-0.

RUSHING - LV : Ja’Correus Ford 19-115; Bethea 7-83.

