PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence girls win season opener

FLORENCE, S.C. — Shakaylah Cohen scored a team-high 15 points to lead West Florence to a 52-47 season-opening win over Lakewood on Monday night in girls' basketball action.
Shakayla Williamson added 12 points.
L 9 11 7 17 — 47
WF 6 7 19 10 — 52
WEST FLORENCE (42)
Williams 4, Ny’Drea Bradley 10, Shakayla Williamson 12, Cook 6, Alexander 5, Shakaylah Cohen 15.
South Florence 76
Cheraw 25
CHERAW, S.C. — South Florence’s Lashanti Evans scored a game-high 25 points.
Teammate Albany Wilson added 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Cheraw’s Myshauna Worell scored a team-high 11 points.
SF 34 22 8 12 — 76
C 8 0 11 6 — 25
SOUTH FLORENCE (76)
Albany Wilson 23, Acree 9, Madison McLamove 10, Gayton 1, Hudson 2, Sims 6, Lashanti Evans 25.
CHERAW (25)
Myshauna Worrell 11, Gary 3, Bosic 2, Brown 2, Boan 7.
Laurence Manning 40
Carolina Academy 28
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Lexi Bennett scored a game-high 15 points.
Teammate Reagan Barrett added 10 points.
Carolina Academy’s Ruby Kate Amos finished with nine points.
CA 3 7 7 11 — 28
LMA 9 11 11 9 — 40
CAROLINA ACADEMY (28)
Cameron 5, Welch 4, Ruby Kate Amos 9, Turner 3, Weaver 4, Timmons 1, Matthews 2.
LAURENCE MANNING (40)
Lexi Bennett 15, Truett 2, Moore 2, Thompson 7, Erickson 4, Regan Barrett 10.
Trinity Collegiate 66
Christian Academy 7
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Jaida Cameron scored a game-high 17 points.
Teammates Jazymne Lyde and Chase Hayes each added 14 points.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (66)
Chase Hayes 14, Davis 7, Jazymne Lyde 14, Snow 6, Pierce 6, Grace 2, Jaida Cameron 17.
Chesterfield 57
McBee 34
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Raeleigh Rivers scored a game-high 22 points.
McBee’s Tyneisha Hickman also scored a game-high 22 points.
M 5 5 13 11 — 34
C 9 10 12 26 — 57
McBEE (45)
Tyneisha Hickman 22, Harper 2, Williams 5, Peterson 2, Johnson 3.
CHESTERFIELD (58)
Raeleigh Rivers 22, Shannon 6, Blackwell 9, Diggs 5, Burnage 3, Rorie 2, Johnson 2, Lockhart
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Christian Academy 68
Trinity Collegiate 62
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Lebron Thomas scored a team-high 17 points.
Teammate Matthew Watson added 13 points.
TCS 9 15 26 12 — 62
CA 11 18 22 17 — 68
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (66)
Matthew Watson 13, Lebron Thomas 17, Edwards 9, Griffin Folse 11, McLeod 7, Saraba 5.
Chesterfield 58
McBee 45
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Andrico Thompson scored a team-high 14 points.
Teammate Jase Stafford added 13 points.
McBee’s Cole Brigman scored a game-high 17 points.
M 10 12 12 11 — 45
C 15 14 16 13 — 58
McBEE (45)
Green 5, Cole Brigman 17, Trull 3, Sullivan 4, Clark 1, Wellmon 6, Pedrin 6.
CHESTERFIELD (58)
Henderson 2, Andrico Thompson 14, Jase Stafford 13, Williams 2, Adams 5, Sowell 7, Davis 5, J. Thompson 6.
LATE SATURDAY
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Greenville 58
Marlboro County 42
CAYCE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Jasmine Norman scored a team-high 21 points at the She Got Next tournament at Brookland-Cayce HS.
Teammate Tysonia Lowe added 15 points.
MC 18 24 — 42
G 32 26 — 58
MARLBORO COUNTY (42)
Tysonia Lowe 15, James 4, Jasmine Norman 21, Brown 2.
Dutch Fork 56
Wilson 51
CAYCE, S.C. — Wilson’s El Johnson scored a team-high 17 points at the She Got Next tournament at Brookland-Cayce HS.
Teammate Kayla Washington added 12 points.
W 30 21 — 51
DF 30 26 — 56
WILSON (51)
El Johnson 17, Rogers 6, J. Washington 3, Stigger 5, Johnson 6, Kayla Washington 12.
