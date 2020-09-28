PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence volleyball tops Sumter 3-1

FLORENCE, S.C. — Alyssa Owens had two aces, three kills, 22 assists, 10 digs and two blocks in West Florence's 3-1 victory over Sumter on Monday in high school volleyball action.
The Knights won by scores of 25-23, 22-25, 25-16 and 25-15.
Teammate Rileigh Yearsich had three aces, 10 assists and four digs while Emmy Rollins finished with 18 kills.
The Knights improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 6-4A and will travel to South at 6:30 p.m. today.
ACES – WF: Emmy Rollins 1, Rion Caldwell 1, Alyssa Owens 2, Rileigh Yearsich 3, Michaela Hayes 1.
KILLS – WF: Rollins 18, Caldwell 9, Annalia Cook 6, Grace Howard 3, Owens 3.
ASSISTS – WF Owens 22, Yearsich 10, Herod 6, Rollins 1.
DIGS – WF: Rollins 11, Caldwell 6, Cook 7. Owens 10, Yearsich 4, Perry 9, Herod 2, Hayes 1.
BLOCKS – WF: Rollins 1, Cook 4, Owens 1.
Marlboro Academy 3
The King’s Academy 1
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy defeated The King’s Academy by scores of 17-25, 25-17, 25-19 and 25-22.
The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton had 10 kills and three blocks.
KILLS – TKA: Audrey Beaton 10, Abby Beaton 4.
BLOCK – TKA: Au. Beaton 3, Emmy Newton 2.
ASSISTS – TKA: Meredith Hoover 18.
RECORDS: TKA 5-6, 0-4 SCISA Region 2-2A.
NEXT MATCH: TKA will host Marlboro Academy at 5:30 p.m. today
