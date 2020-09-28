PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence volleyball tops Sumter 3-1

FLORENCE, S.C. — Alyssa Owens had two aces, three kills, 22 assists, 10 digs and two blocks in West Florence's 3-1 victory over Sumter on Monday in high school volleyball action.

The Knights won by scores of 25-23, 22-25, 25-16 and 25-15.

Teammate Rileigh Yearsich had three aces, 10 assists and four digs while Emmy Rollins finished with 18 kills.

The Knights improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 6-4A and will travel to South at 6:30 p.m. today.

ACES – WF: Emmy Rollins 1, Rion Caldwell 1, Alyssa Owens 2, Rileigh Yearsich 3, Michaela Hayes 1.

KILLS – WF: Rollins 18, Caldwell 9, Annalia Cook 6, Grace Howard 3, Owens 3.

ASSISTS – WF Owens 22, Yearsich 10, Herod 6, Rollins 1.

DIGS – WF: Rollins 11, Caldwell 6, Cook 7. Owens 10, Yearsich 4, Perry 9, Herod 2, Hayes 1.

BLOCKS – WF: Rollins 1, Cook 4, Owens 1.

Marlboro Academy 3

The King’s Academy 1

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy defeated The King’s Academy by scores of 17-25, 25-17, 25-19 and 25-22.