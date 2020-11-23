 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence wins opener, almost scores 100 in Nate Livesay's Knight coaching debut in Turkey Shootout
PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence wins opener, almost scores 100 in Nate Livesay's Knight coaching debut in Turkey Shootout

FLORENCE, S.C. — In Nate Livesay's debut as the West Florence boys' coach, the Knights won 97-20 over Lamar in the Turkey Classic's first round Monday in the Knights' home gym.

West's Brian Richardson scored a game-high 19 points, followed by Tae Evans with 18, Bryson Graves with 15, and Valerian Bruce and Avion McBride with 12 each.

Lancaster 55

Darlington 51

FLORENCE, S.C. — Darlington’s Deuce Hudson scored a team-high 20 points, followed by Daveon Bowers with 12.

L 12 15 11 17— 55

D 13 12 10 14 — 51

DARLINGTON (57)

Dubose 2, Deuce Hudson 20, Lewis 6, Daveon Bowens 12, Samuel 3, Gary 2, Scott 3

Conway 42

South Florence 40

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Florence’s Murell Burgess scored a team-high 12 points in the Carolina Forest Tip-Off.

SF 2 11 14 13 — 40

C 13 6 10 13 — 42

SOUTH FLORENCE (40)

Murell Burgess 12, Harry 4, Brown 6, Small 2, Scott 4, Smith 6, White 2, Gee 2, Pickens 2.

Barnwell 64

East Clarendon 44

LEXINGTON, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Keyon Wilson scored a team-high 13 points at the Lake Murray Shootout. Teammate Landon Strickland added 11 points.

EAST CLARENDON (44)

Barringer 3, White 2, Keyon Wilson 13, Landon Strickland 11, Harrison 3, Thames 2, Cooper 9.

C.E. Murray 73

Andrews 70

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — C.E. Murray defeated Andrews 73-70 at the Georgetown Bulldogs Shootout.

St. James 45

Carvers Bay 43

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s M.J. Bromell scored 10 points in the Georgetown Bulldogs Shootout.

CARVERS BAY(43)

Young 8, Linen 4, Brockington 2, Bromell 3, Smalls 5, Walker 2, Bell 1, M.J. Bromell 10, Coles 5, Green 3.

Lugoff-Elgin 73

Laurence Manning 59

LUGOFF, S.C. — Laurence Manning lost to Lugoff-Elgin 73-59 at Demons Classic at Lugoff-Elgin HS.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Hartsville 58

Estill 54

SUMMERTON, S.C. — Hartsville’s Aletrice Benjamin scored a team-high 22 points in the championship game of the Zaxby’s Tip-Off Tournament at Scott’s Branch HS. Teammate Erianna Scott added 14.

HARTSVILLE (57)

Aletrice Benjamin 22, Dawson 2, Hudson 8, Knox 4, Sutton 8, Erianna Scott 14.

LATE SATURDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Maranatha 71

Mount Calvary Christian (NC) 18

WENDALL, N.C. — Maranatha’s Grant Hanna scored a team-high 17 points in the  Southeastern Free Will Baptist Tournament.

Teammate Bradley Reel added 16 points.

MARANATHA (71)

Christian Young 14, Bradley Reel 16, Braiden Bevan 11, Grant Hanna 17, Weatherford 2, Brentson Smith 11.

Maranatha 59

Cramerton Christian Academy (NC) 54

WENDALL, N.C. — Maranatha’s Christian Young scored a team-high 18 points in the Southeastern Free Will Baptist Tournament. Teammate Grant Hanna added 16.

MARANATHA (59)

Christian Young 18, Bradley Reel 13, Braiden Bevan 10, Grant Hanna 16, Smith 2.

Maranatha 56

Hilltop Chrisitan (N.C.) 50

WENDALL, N.C. — Maranatha defeated Hilltop Christian (N.C.) in the championship game.

Gray Collegiate 77

Kingstree 57

SUMMERTON, S.C. — Kingstree’s Khanis Wilson scored a team-high 25 points IN THE Zaxby’s Tip-Off at Scott’s Branch HS.

Teammate C.J. Fulton scored 14 points.

K 17 15 10 15— 57

GCA 13 29 18 17 — 77

KINGSTREE (57)

C.J. Fulton 14, Nesmith 2, Barr 4, Stacy 2, Elmore 2, Khamis Wilson 25, Cason 6.

St. James 76

C.E. Murray 30

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — C.E. Murray lost to St. James in the Georgetown Bulldogs Shootout

Carvers Bay 45

Andrews 35

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Carvers Bay defeat Andrews 45-35 in the Georgetown Bulldogs Shootout.

Socastee 64

Johnsonville 60

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Johnsonville fell to Socastee in overtime in the Georgetown Bulldog Shootout.

The Flashes fall to 0-2 on the season.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Hartsville 67

Lakewood 63

SUMMERTON, S.C. — Hartsville’s Aletrice Benjamin scored 32 points, nine rebounds, four assists and eight steals at the Zaxby’s Tip-Off at Scott’s Branch HS.

Teammate A’zaria Knox had 11 points.

HARTSVILLE (67)

Aletrice Benjamin 32, Hudson 7, A’zaria Knox 11, Liles 3, Johnson 8, Sutton 4, Scott 2.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Region 6-4A

all-region team

South Florence’s Kim Osborne was named Region 6-4A coach of the year and Bruin Claire Nance was named player of the year.

Also first team for the Bruins was Carolina McKenzie; West Florence’s Kate Sanburry is also first team.

Second Team is made of Hartsville’s Jordan Cotthran, WF Kennedy Horne, SF Sarah Hayden McKenzie, Wilson’s Valeria Santiago, and Darlington’s Ella Watford.

