PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence wins opener, almost scores 100 in Nate Livesay's Knight coaching debut in Turkey Shootout

FLORENCE, S.C. — In Nate Livesay's debut as the West Florence boys' coach, the Knights won 97-20 over Lamar in the Turkey Classic's first round Monday in the Knights' home gym.

West's Brian Richardson scored a game-high 19 points, followed by Tae Evans with 18, Bryson Graves with 15, and Valerian Bruce and Avion McBride with 12 each.

Lancaster 55

Darlington 51

FLORENCE, S.C. — Darlington’s Deuce Hudson scored a team-high 20 points, followed by Daveon Bowers with 12.

L 12 15 11 17— 55

D 13 12 10 14 — 51

DARLINGTON (57)

Dubose 2, Deuce Hudson 20, Lewis 6, Daveon Bowens 12, Samuel 3, Gary 2, Scott 3

Conway 42

South Florence 40

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Florence’s Murell Burgess scored a team-high 12 points in the Carolina Forest Tip-Off.

SF 2 11 14 13 — 40

C 13 6 10 13 — 42