PREP ROUNDUP: West Florence wins opener, almost scores 100 in Nate Livesay's Knight coaching debut in Turkey Shootout

FLORENCE, S.C. — In Nate Livesay's debut as the West Florence boys' coach, the Knights won 97-20 over Lamar in the Turkey Classic's first round Monday in the Knights' home gym.
West's Brian Richardson scored a game-high 19 points, followed by Tae Evans with 18, Bryson Graves with 15, and Valerian Bruce and Avion McBride with 12 each.
Lancaster 55
Darlington 51
FLORENCE, S.C. — Darlington’s Deuce Hudson scored a team-high 20 points, followed by Daveon Bowers with 12.
L 12 15 11 17— 55
D 13 12 10 14 — 51
DARLINGTON (57)
Dubose 2, Deuce Hudson 20, Lewis 6, Daveon Bowens 12, Samuel 3, Gary 2, Scott 3
Conway 42
South Florence 40
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Florence’s Murell Burgess scored a team-high 12 points in the Carolina Forest Tip-Off.
SF 2 11 14 13 — 40
C 13 6 10 13 — 42
SOUTH FLORENCE (40)
Murell Burgess 12, Harry 4, Brown 6, Small 2, Scott 4, Smith 6, White 2, Gee 2, Pickens 2.
Barnwell 64
East Clarendon 44
LEXINGTON, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Keyon Wilson scored a team-high 13 points at the Lake Murray Shootout. Teammate Landon Strickland added 11 points.
EAST CLARENDON (44)
Barringer 3, White 2, Keyon Wilson 13, Landon Strickland 11, Harrison 3, Thames 2, Cooper 9.
C.E. Murray 73
Andrews 70
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — C.E. Murray defeated Andrews 73-70 at the Georgetown Bulldogs Shootout.
St. James 45
Carvers Bay 43
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s M.J. Bromell scored 10 points in the Georgetown Bulldogs Shootout.
CARVERS BAY(43)
Young 8, Linen 4, Brockington 2, Bromell 3, Smalls 5, Walker 2, Bell 1, M.J. Bromell 10, Coles 5, Green 3.
Lugoff-Elgin 73
Laurence Manning 59
LUGOFF, S.C. — Laurence Manning lost to Lugoff-Elgin 73-59 at Demons Classic at Lugoff-Elgin HS.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Hartsville 58
Estill 54
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Hartsville’s Aletrice Benjamin scored a team-high 22 points in the championship game of the Zaxby’s Tip-Off Tournament at Scott’s Branch HS. Teammate Erianna Scott added 14.
HARTSVILLE (57)
Aletrice Benjamin 22, Dawson 2, Hudson 8, Knox 4, Sutton 8, Erianna Scott 14.
LATE SATURDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Maranatha 71
Mount Calvary Christian (NC) 18
WENDALL, N.C. — Maranatha’s Grant Hanna scored a team-high 17 points in the Southeastern Free Will Baptist Tournament.
Teammate Bradley Reel added 16 points.
MARANATHA (71)
Christian Young 14, Bradley Reel 16, Braiden Bevan 11, Grant Hanna 17, Weatherford 2, Brentson Smith 11.
Maranatha 59
Cramerton Christian Academy (NC) 54
WENDALL, N.C. — Maranatha’s Christian Young scored a team-high 18 points in the Southeastern Free Will Baptist Tournament. Teammate Grant Hanna added 16.
MARANATHA (59)
Christian Young 18, Bradley Reel 13, Braiden Bevan 10, Grant Hanna 16, Smith 2.
Maranatha 56
Hilltop Chrisitan (N.C.) 50
WENDALL, N.C. — Maranatha defeated Hilltop Christian (N.C.) in the championship game.
Gray Collegiate 77
Kingstree 57
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Kingstree’s Khanis Wilson scored a team-high 25 points IN THE Zaxby’s Tip-Off at Scott’s Branch HS.
Teammate C.J. Fulton scored 14 points.
K 17 15 10 15— 57
GCA 13 29 18 17 — 77
KINGSTREE (57)
C.J. Fulton 14, Nesmith 2, Barr 4, Stacy 2, Elmore 2, Khamis Wilson 25, Cason 6.
St. James 76
C.E. Murray 30
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — C.E. Murray lost to St. James in the Georgetown Bulldogs Shootout
Carvers Bay 45
Andrews 35
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Carvers Bay defeat Andrews 45-35 in the Georgetown Bulldogs Shootout.
Socastee 64
Johnsonville 60
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Johnsonville fell to Socastee in overtime in the Georgetown Bulldog Shootout.
The Flashes fall to 0-2 on the season.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hartsville 67
Lakewood 63
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Hartsville’s Aletrice Benjamin scored 32 points, nine rebounds, four assists and eight steals at the Zaxby’s Tip-Off at Scott’s Branch HS.
Teammate A’zaria Knox had 11 points.
HARTSVILLE (67)
Aletrice Benjamin 32, Hudson 7, A’zaria Knox 11, Liles 3, Johnson 8, Sutton 4, Scott 2.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Region 6-4A
all-region team
South Florence’s Kim Osborne was named Region 6-4A coach of the year and Bruin Claire Nance was named player of the year.
Also first team for the Bruins was Carolina McKenzie; West Florence’s Kate Sanburry is also first team.
Second Team is made of Hartsville’s Jordan Cotthran, WF Kennedy Horne, SF Sarah Hayden McKenzie, Wilson’s Valeria Santiago, and Darlington’s Ella Watford.
