PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson girls beat Socastee in overtime at Myrtle Beach tourney
TUESDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson girls beat Socastee in overtime at Myrtle Beach tourney

Wilson logo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — El Johnson scored a team-high 16 points as the Wilson girls' basketball team defeated Socastee 56-51 in overtime Tuesday in the United Bank Holiday Invitational tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

Teammate Jada Washington added 10 points.

W 10;8;14;12;12 — 56

S 11;12;7;14;7 — 51

WILSON (56)

El Johnson 16, Rogers 3, Jada Washington 10, Mak.Jackson 6, Mal. Jackson 4, Stiggers 2, K.Washington 9, Harkless 2, White 2.

Florence Christian 50

Low Country Prep 25

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Bradley Brown scored a game-high 20 points at the UBHI tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

FCS 19;12;12;7 — 50

LCP 5;3;7;10 — 25

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (50)

Sterling 6, Middleton 2, Broach 2, Feagin 3, Bradley Brown 20, Eason 4, Thomson 2, Stewart 8.

Legacy Early College 57

West Florence 31

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — West Florence’s Shakaylah Cohen scored a team-high nine points at the UBHI tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

WF 6;5;13;7 — 31

LEC 8;16;20;13 — 57

WEST FLORENCE (31)

Shakaylah Cohen 9, McKnight 3, Williams 3, Alexander 5, Cook 1, Williamson 3, Bradley 3.

St. James 39

Carvers Bay 16

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Carvers Bay fell to St. James 39-16 in UBHI tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

LATE MONDAY

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Clover 55

Cheraw 44

CLOVER, S.C. — Cheraw's Devin Gillespie scored a team-high 14 points in the 55-44 loss to Clover.

The Braves fell to 2-3 and will play Oak Ridge (Fla.) at the Beach Ball Championship at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

CH 14;3;12;15 — 44

CL 16;8;19;12 — 55

CHERAW (44)

Pegues 6, Cauthen 9, Gordon 9, Burch 2, Jackson 4, Devin Gillespie 14.

