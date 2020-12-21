PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson girls beat Socastee in overtime at Myrtle Beach tourney

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — El Johnson scored a team-high 16 points as the Wilson girls' basketball team defeated Socastee 56-51 in overtime Tuesday in the United Bank Holiday Invitational tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Teammate Jada Washington added 10 points.
W 10;8;14;12;12 — 56
S 11;12;7;14;7 — 51
WILSON (56)
El Johnson 16, Rogers 3, Jada Washington 10, Mak.Jackson 6, Mal. Jackson 4, Stiggers 2, K.Washington 9, Harkless 2, White 2.
Florence Christian 50
Low Country Prep 25
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Bradley Brown scored a game-high 20 points at the UBHI tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
FCS 19;12;12;7 — 50
LCP 5;3;7;10 — 25
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (50)
Sterling 6, Middleton 2, Broach 2, Feagin 3, Bradley Brown 20, Eason 4, Thomson 2, Stewart 8.
Legacy Early College 57
West Florence 31
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — West Florence’s Shakaylah Cohen scored a team-high nine points at the UBHI tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
WF 6;5;13;7 — 31
LEC 8;16;20;13 — 57
WEST FLORENCE (31)
Shakaylah Cohen 9, McKnight 3, Williams 3, Alexander 5, Cook 1, Williamson 3, Bradley 3.
St. James 39
Carvers Bay 16
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Carvers Bay fell to St. James 39-16 in UBHI tournament at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
LATE MONDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Clover 55
Cheraw 44
CLOVER, S.C. — Cheraw's Devin Gillespie scored a team-high 14 points in the 55-44 loss to Clover.