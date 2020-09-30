PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson volleyball sweeps South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Talia Emmen had three aces and seven kills to lead Wilson to a 3-0 win (25-12, 25-17, 25-13) over South Florence in volleyball action on Wednesday night.
Teammate Kayleigh Duffy had five aces and three digs.
The Tigers improved to 3-3 overall and 3-3 in Region 6-4A and will travel to West Florence at 5:30 p.m. today.
ACES – W: Talia Emmen 3, Kayleigh Duffy 5.
KILLS – W: Emmen 7, Kelsey Braswell 3, Ava Flintrop 4, Destiny Singletary 2, Amber Medina 5, Taylor Merritt 3, Brandi Gayle 1.
ASSISTS – W: Amber Medina 21.
DIGS – Duffy 5, JiHye Carbonell 3.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Carolina Academy 9
Laurence Manning 0
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver defeated Savannah Smith in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Savannah Smith 6-0, 6-1; Lake Killman (CA) def. Camryn Dunbar 6-1, 6-1; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Mason Lee 6-0, 6-1; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Bri Finney 6-1, 6-3; Payton Brown (CA) def, Bryce Erickson 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Long (CA) def. Meri Johnson 6-0, 6-3.
DOUBLES
Weaver/ Killman (CA) def. Smith/ Dunbar 8-2; Cameron/ Matthews (CA) def. Lee/ Erickson 8-1; Brown/ Long (CA) def. Finney/ Johnson 8-2.
CROSS COUNTY
Trinity Collegiate boys take first, girls fourth
SUMTER, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Brook Brumfield finished second overall with a time of 18:27 to lead the boys' team to victory at Patriot Park in Sumter.
Kate Coker led the Titans’ girls with a ninth-place finish and a time of 25:09 as TC took fourth overall.
Wilson Hall was the top girls' team.
BOYS
1.Trinity Collegiate (34)
2. Brook Brumfield 18:27; 5.Pearce Scott 19:05; 7. Jack Banner 19:22; 9. Reid Saunders 19:44; 13. Ray Winegard 20:24; 15. Sully Epps 20:26; 18. Griffin Rose 20:30.
GIRLS
4. Trinity Collegiate (97)
9. Kate Coker 25:09; 23. Bryce Christian 28:42; 24. Anna Claire Epps 28:46; 28.Liza Comander 31:25; 31.Kat Glassman 34:12; 32. Kaylee Wooten 37:31.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!