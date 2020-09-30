PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson volleyball sweeps South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Talia Emmen had three aces and seven kills to lead Wilson to a 3-0 win (25-12, 25-17, 25-13) over South Florence in volleyball action on Wednesday night.

Teammate Kayleigh Duffy had five aces and three digs.

The Tigers improved to 3-3 overall and 3-3 in Region 6-4A and will travel to West Florence at 5:30 p.m. today.

ACES – W: Talia Emmen 3, Kayleigh Duffy 5.

KILLS – W: Emmen 7, Kelsey Braswell 3, Ava Flintrop 4, Destiny Singletary 2, Amber Medina 5, Taylor Merritt 3, Brandi Gayle 1.

ASSISTS – W: Amber Medina 21.

DIGS – Duffy 5, JiHye Carbonell 3.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Carolina Academy 9

Laurence Manning 0

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver defeated Savannah Smith in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0.

SINGLES