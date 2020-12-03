SCHSL Class 2A state football championship game postponed until Dec. 18

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Friday's SCHSL Class 2A state championship game between Marion and Abbeville has been postponed until 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at a site to be determined.

The reason is COVID-19, but no further explanation was given on the news release sent by the South Carolina High School League. According to a tweet by the Abbeville School District, it's Marion's team that has the COVID-19 issues.

“While this is a very unfortunate turn of events, we appreciate the school’s decision to practice the safety measures recommended by the Department of Health and Environmental Control,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton stated in the release.

“A state championship game is one that forfeiture should be avoided, if possible,” he added. “This scenario affords us the opportunity to adjust our schedule to accommodate the competing schools.”

All tickets purchased for this game will be honored at the makeup game.

