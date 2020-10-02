South Florence loses to North Myrtle Beach

He was very much the recipient of a Chiefs offensive line that was creating ample space. On nearly all of Livingston’s first-half carries, he wasn’t touched for the first time until he was three yards across the line of scrimmage.

North Myrtle Beach led 28-0 at the break.

“Last week they did an excellent job and I got 103 yards. [Against South Florence] they did an excellent job,” Livingston said of his offensive line. “They take pride in their job.”

They didn’t waste any time getting into it, either, after the defense forced a turnover on the Bruins’s first possession of the game. Livingston took a handoff and basically walked it in from five yards out one play later. Livingston wasn’t done, but neither was the defense.

South Florence failed to record a single first down before halftime and had fewer than 10 yards of total offense at that time. It didn’t start moving the ball until the fourth quarter and didn’t get into the end zone until the fourth.

“For me, being an offensive guy seeing that, I can be aggressive if I want to,” Reel said. “I can also be conservative and run the football - take care of the football knowing how they’re going to play. It takes the pressure completely off me. You can call whatever you want to.”