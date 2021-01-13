State championship finals only tournament basketball games SCHSL will postpone due to pandemic-related issues

FLORENCE, S.C. – Just as it was for football in the South Carolina High School League, no games in this season’s state basketball tournament will be postponed because of the pandemic unless that situation presents itself related to the state final.

If any team is affected by the pandemic and is unable to play before that, that team will forfeit and end its season.

One state football championship game did get postponed by two weeks because of a COVID-19 issue: Class 2A, between Marion and Abbeville.

In basketball, regions have until Feb. 18 to report which of their teams will play in the state tournament, set now to begin Feb. 20. The state finals, at a site to be determined, are scheduled for March 4-6. The Florence Center has offered to host after it was decided Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena won’t be able to host it as it has in the past.

“There will be a limited crowd, no matter where we hold it,” said Charlie Wentzky, the SCHSL assistant commissioner.

Paul Beard Jr., general manager for the Florence Center, told the Morning News last week his facility could host 3,000 fans per game. That was the case during each state cheer final when it was held there in December.