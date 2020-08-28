 Skip to main content
TKA football loses heartbreaker in opener
High School Football

TKA football loses heartbreaker in opener

tka helmet 2019

FLORENCE, S.C. – The King’s Academy football team battled Thomas Sumter tooth and nail during the Lions’ season opener.

Each time Thomas Sumter scored, coach Keith Rogers’ team responded.

That was, until there were just more than a minute left in Friday's game.

After Generals running back Ayden Allen took a direct snap and scored from the 1 at the 1:09 mark, it was too late for TKA to work up any more magic as it lost 20-14.

TKA’s touchdowns were scored by Grant Beaton (55-yard interception return), and a 35-yard toss from quarterback Garrison Fields to Trevor Milliken.

