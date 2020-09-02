Trinity Collegiate looks to football at next level

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate is charting the unknown.

How will the Titans handle being the defending SCISA Class 2A state champion and now playing in 3A?

With a new school name (changed from “Trinity-Byrnes”) and new outlook, coach Jared Amell will soon find out when his team opens the season 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Pinewood Prep.

“We have potential, but inexperience at some important roles in some important places right now,” Amell said.

From last year’s team, the Titans graduated stars like quarterback Jordan Jones, receiver Nick Jones and fullback Donovan Lambert.

Amell, meanwhile, wants his team to look forward instead of to last year’s state championship season.

“We’ve talked about that,” Amell said. “It’s very important that our players know a poor 3A team will beat a good 2A team most days of the week.”

OFFENSE

At quarterback, Caleb Rogers will take over, getting the nod over Tre Mcleod, who is needed more at receiver.

“Caleb is a three-sport athlete. He’s got a calm presence, reads the offense well and distributes the ball well,” Amell said. “I couldn’t go wrong with him or Tre. But since Tre is such a good receiver, we could use him there, and that’s best for the team.”

Reggion Bennett is expected to once again be the featured running back after rushing for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns last year.

“We’re running the flex bone a lot, and Reggion will lead the way,” Amell said. “He’s been region player of the year for two years going, and he’s gained 15 pounds during the offseason. He’s truly impressive to watch right now.”