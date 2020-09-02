Trinity Collegiate looks to football at next level

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate is charting the unknown.
How will the Titans handle being the defending SCISA Class 2A state champion and now playing in 3A?
With a new school name (changed from “Trinity-Byrnes”) and new outlook, coach Jared Amell will soon find out when his team opens the season 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Pinewood Prep.
“We have potential, but inexperience at some important roles in some important places right now,” Amell said.
From last year’s team, the Titans graduated stars like quarterback Jordan Jones, receiver Nick Jones and fullback Donovan Lambert.
Amell, meanwhile, wants his team to look forward instead of to last year’s state championship season.
“We’ve talked about that,” Amell said. “It’s very important that our players know a poor 3A team will beat a good 2A team most days of the week.”
OFFENSE
At quarterback, Caleb Rogers will take over, getting the nod over Tre Mcleod, who is needed more at receiver.
“Caleb is a three-sport athlete. He’s got a calm presence, reads the offense well and distributes the ball well,” Amell said. “I couldn’t go wrong with him or Tre. But since Tre is such a good receiver, we could use him there, and that’s best for the team.”
Reggion Bennett is expected to once again be the featured running back after rushing for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns last year.
“We’re running the flex bone a lot, and Reggion will lead the way,” Amell said. “He’s been region player of the year for two years going, and he’s gained 15 pounds during the offseason. He’s truly impressive to watch right now.”
Amell talked more about what makes Bennett special on the field.
“No. 1, it’s his speed, and he has great vision to go along with his speed,” Amell said. “Whenever a kid is running a true 4.4 (40-yard dash), and has vision, they’re dangerous. And if you combine that with his work ethic, many days he’ll go to practice and then work out. He has dreams bigger than high school football, and I have no doubt he’ll achieve those.”
Other running backs/fullbacks include Blake Warren, Davion Martin and D.J. McRae.
At receiver, Mcleod is expected to make an impact.
“He started for us at defensive back last year. He’s tall and athletic and has great hands. He’s just really smart on the field,” Amell said.
Spencer Scott could also start at receiver and on defense.
In the trenches, Nigel Robinson is expected to stand out at left tackle.
“He has experience from playing the spot on a state championship team last year,” Amell said. “And William Duvall is the overall leader on the team. He literally put on 30 pounds in the offseason, working his tail off. He’s expected to start on the offensive and defensive lines for us.”
DEFENSE
Tim Brand will anchor the defensive line at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds at defensive end.
“He’s getting a lot of college looks,” Amell said. “He has a high motor and is the prototypical defensive end, so he’ll lead the way there.”
Jailen Jones (Nick’s brother) is also expected to make an impact on the defensive line. At linebacker, McRae will return to starting at middle linebacker. Rogers will also likely start at linebacker, and Cam Ellis was all-conference at linebacker last year.
In the secondary, Mcleod will go at safety.
“He’ll be our signal caller back there,” Amell said. “(Warren) also has a chance to play back there, and then Reggion will play there when he gets a chance.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Cameron Jordan will handle all three phases, according to Amell.
“Right now, I think he has a field-goal range of about 40 yards on a good day,” Amell said. “And when he’s got a good gust behind him, he’s good at punting and kickoffs, putting kickoffs at the other team’s 5- or 10-yard line, which works very good for us.”
