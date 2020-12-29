Darlington firefighters moving temporarily to East Broad Street

DARLINGTON, S.C. – City of Darlington firefighters will stay on East Broad Street in a temporary shelter while the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reconstructs the intersection at Orange and Wells streets beginning Saturday.

The city has been in discussions with SCDOT to find a remedy for the intersection plagued by sinkholes caused by abandoned storm drain lines for at least five years. SCDOT expects to complete the job by March.

All city apparatus, including the most recently acquired Tower 1, will be relocated during this construction process.

On-duty firefighters must remain with their vehicles and tools to stay at the ready for whatever emergency comes across the radio. All of the fire trucks and 24-7 personnel will move to the old Cotton Gin Warehouse on East Broad Street. Crews will be housed in a rental trailer.

Fire service will not be negatively impacted, but rather it will be bolstered as the East Broad Street location is more centrally located than the Orange Street station.

“We will be here to serve the citizens whether the trucks leave from East Broad Street or anywhere in our fire district. Period,” Darlington Fire Chief Pat Cavanaugh said. “Our city will continue to be protected.”