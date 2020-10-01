South Carolina technical colleges partnering with Webster University

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-Darlington Technical College students will have an easier time transferring credits to Webster University.
The South Carolina Technical College System announced Thursday that it had signed a partnership agreement with Webster University to facilitate the smooth transfer of credits from students of the 16 technical colleges, including Florence-Darlington Tech and Williamsburg Tech, in the state to the university.
Webster University is a private, nonprofit online university with campuses in the United States, Europe and Asia. The closest campus is located in Myrtle Beach for Florence residents. There also five other campuses in the state.
According to the agreement, upon completing an associate degree at a South Carolina technical college, students can transfer to Webster with up to 90 hours of credit. Technical college grads with a "C" average in required courses will enter the university with junior standing and having completed the university's general education classes. Graduates of the technical college system will also receive a reduced rate of tuition.
“This memorandum of understanding is a wonderful opportunity for our students,” said Dr. Tim Hardee, president of the technical college system. “Accessibility, affordability and relevance are key tenets of our System. This collaborative agreement works to strengthen those fundamental values by expanding access for our students to a baccalaureate education with a dynamic university that provides both geographical accessibility and scheduling flexibility to accommodate our students and ensure their educational success.”
“We are excited to be collaborating with the SC Technical College System on this agreement,” said Dr. Beth Vivaldi, director of Webster University’s Myrtle Beach campus. “Our four campuses are strategically located throughout the state, enhancing the ease of transfer between our institutions. Students can begin their educational journey at one of the 16 technical colleges across the state and then transfer seamlessly to Webster University, providing a clear path forward for individuals looking to get their bachelor’s degree. This partnership promotes affordability for students in these trying times.”
