South Carolina technical colleges partnering with Webster University

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-Darlington Technical College students will have an easier time transferring credits to Webster University.

The South Carolina Technical College System announced Thursday that it had signed a partnership agreement with Webster University to facilitate the smooth transfer of credits from students of the 16 technical colleges, including Florence-Darlington Tech and Williamsburg Tech, in the state to the university.

Webster University is a private, nonprofit online university with campuses in the United States, Europe and Asia. The closest campus is located in Myrtle Beach for Florence residents. There also five other campuses in the state.

According to the agreement, upon completing an associate degree at a South Carolina technical college, students can transfer to Webster with up to 90 hours of credit. Technical college grads with a "C" average in required courses will enter the university with junior standing and having completed the university's general education classes. Graduates of the technical college system will also receive a reduced rate of tuition.