LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Safety first

A friend related to me that his home recently had been broken into and that he went to the door with gun in hand to face the robber. How he is in his 80s with many health issues, has never taken classes in gun management nor has he fired a weapon in 20 years.
I laughed and asked him why such a smart guy could make such a thoughtless decision.
Sometimes discretion is the better part of valor. While growing up, I watched foolish men on the screen take on Matt Dillon and John Wayne, and they received a tombstone for their efforts. They were driven to destruction by too much testosterone and an overabundance of ego. They believed – as do many young people, including myself — that they were indestructible.
All of us have been distressed by the loss of life on the streets of America. Those horrific acts define race, creed or status in life. We grieve for those on both sides of the law and wonder how and when the destruction will stop.
Wildlife specialists warn us all that when faced with a carnivore such as a bear, lion or tiger, never run but simply back away cautiously. That clear message applies to the streets of America and if followed would have prevented most of the deaths that have occurred during confrontations.
Do not run. Do not fight! Save your life. By not resisting, jail could be the result. Don’t feel bad, because some of the greatest people in the world have ended up behind bars. We have seen time and again that isolation and the quietness of incarceration gives time for thought and freedom from drug addiction. This could be the magic ingredients to a better life.
We cannot restore those lives lost, but we can learn a better way from those destructive behaviors that are now taking place.
Our country seems to be in a payback mode. That has never worked, but long ago a man stood up and said, “Love your enemies. Forgive those who despitefully use you.”
That philosophy has stood the test of time and has made for a better world.
JAMES SUGGS, M.D.
Marion
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!