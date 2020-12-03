Three in hospital after shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three people were in a hospital Thursday night after a shooting in Florence, according to police.
At 7:27 p.m. police officers were sent to investigate a report of shots fired in the area of Gaillard Street. A short time later another call was received regarding three gunshot victims who had been taken to the hospital. Officers have learned that the shooting happened in the 400 block of Noble Street, near Jarrott Street, according to Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Cpl. Shelley at 843-665-3191 or ashelley@cityofflorence.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!