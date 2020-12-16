 Skip to main content
Marion County Performing Arts and Science Academy launches feeding program services
Marion County Performing Arts and Science Academy launches feeding program services

MARION, S.C. – The Marion County Performing Arts and Science Academy director Justine Roberts and her staff have started the Summer Food Service Program on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Roberts said pick-ups will be on Saturday only. Each child will receive four meals.

The organization feeds hundreds of children during the summer. Roberts said the Summer Feed Summer Program provided healthy meals to youth throughout Marion County and the surrounding areas.

Feeding sites include: Marion County Performing Arts and Science Academy in Marion, Jenkins Street in Marion, Jimmy Court in Marion, Bluff Road Apartments in Marion, Blake Circle in Marion, Bermuda Ridge Court in Rains, 214 Jefferson Road in Mullins, Strawberry Apartments in Marion, Rosewood Apartments in Marion, Sellers Library Resource Center in Sellers and Red Hill Church in Gresham.

Roberts said the mission is no child goes hungry. “My goal is to continue to with federal programs that will allow me to partner with organizations and local businesses to bring revitalization to the county, help create more jobs and sustainability.”

For more information call 843-433-8131 or 843-765-3330 or email performingartsacademy@hotmail.com.

