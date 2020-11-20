SC unemployment rate fell in October, but many remain out of work due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s workforce department said that the state’s new unemployment rate shows the state moving back in the direction it was in prior to the COVID-19 pandemic when businesses and the economy slowed down. But more than 100,000 South Carolinians remain out of work.

South Carolina’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% in October, down from the state’s September rate of 5.2%, the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce announced Friday.

Last month, DEW said that there were 100,333 South Carolinians who were out of work and looking for a job, down from 125,120 people who were unemployed in September.

DEW’s director Dan Ellzey said Friday that 28,000 people found work in October.

“The important part is that these people left the ranks of the unemployed because they got a job, not because they gave up on looking for a job,” Ellzey said.

After South Carolina’s first COVID-19 cases back in March, businesses and schools shut down, decimating the state’s workforce.