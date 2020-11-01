Florence prays at community gathering

Arthenius Jackson leads the crowd in the singing of "Amazing Grace" during a Prayer and Fasting Unity Gathering on Sunday outside the Florence County Judicial Center in downtown Florence.
Mike Reichenbach (right) welcomes the attendees during a Prayer and Fasting Unity Gathering on Sunday outside the Florence County Judicial Center in downtown Florence.
Charisse Reichenbach delivers a spiritual message to the crowd during a Prayer and Fasting Unity Gathering on Sunday outside the Florence County Judicial Center in downtown Florence.
DAVID YEAZELL
Special to the Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. − Several hundred people assembled Sunday afternoon during a Prayer and Fasting Unity Gathering outside the Florence County Judicial Center in downtown Florence.
The event was organized by local car dealer Mike Reichenbach.
Though speakers stayed away from politics, they acknowledged a toxic climate.
They talked about civil discourse, God's sovereignty, unity of believers and awakening to our responsibility as leaders.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!