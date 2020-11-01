 Skip to main content
Florence prays at community gathering
FLORENCE, S.C. − Several hundred people assembled Sunday afternoon during a Prayer and Fasting Unity Gathering outside the Florence County Judicial Center in downtown Florence.

The event was organized by local car dealer Mike Reichenbach.

Though speakers stayed away from politics, they acknowledged a toxic climate.

They talked about civil discourse, God's sovereignty, unity of believers and awakening to our responsibility as leaders.

