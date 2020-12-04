Farm Tour hits 39 years, features sheep, local agriculture

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ormond Beach resident Linda Sullo peeked through the fence at Bob, a Katahdin sheep.

Bob moved ever closer to his pasture fence to get a closer look at Sullo, her friend Anne Rogers, and about six other visitors who had trekked out to nearly the county line in Pierson to learn about shepherding, Volusia County-style.

Sullo said in the five years she's been attending the annual Volusia County Farm Tour, this was the first time she got to see a sheep farm. She didn't know Volusia County even had sheep farms.

"The first year we did this I was in shock," said Sullo of Friday's annual tour, which is in its 39th year. She said she had no idea there were so many farms throughout Volusia County. And every year, she finds one farm on the tour she never knew was a possibility in the area.

"There's always one surprise," said Sullo.