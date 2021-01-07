Pets of the Week

Emma and Taz are just two of the pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter operated by the Darlington County Humane Society.

Emma is a hit with staff and volunteers alike at the shelter. Just as friendly and gentle natured as they come, Emma is never in any rush except to perhaps make a new friend. Quiet, polite and doting, Emma is in the hunt for a final family to serve as a treasured family pet. Perhaps that family might be with you. Emma, a beagle, is 12 years old and weighs 30 pounds.

Taz is a fun, happy, never-met-a-stranger kind of guy, with plenty of love and playfulness to share. Taz is a skilled leash walker who loves to mix and mingle. He’s a year-old bully mix and weighs 50 pounds. Taz would be best suited in a busier home where he is part of the daily activity and challenged both mentally and physically each day.

The shelter is at 1701 Animal Control Blvd. off Highway 151, approximately one mile west of the Darlington Raceway. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Wednesday and Sunday. For more information including other pets available for adoption, visit darlingtonhumane.org.