Why deer calls sometimes don’t work during the rut
For every one time a deer call is responsible for producing a buck during the rut, there might be several times it won’t.

For instance:

  • If no deer are in the area to hear the call.
  • If the deer don’t want to be social.
  • If the dominant buck already has an estrous doe with him and doesn’t want to risk losing her in a fight.
  • If the buck has fought just recently and isn’t ready for another war.
  • If the buck is a subordinate buck and doesn’t want to challenge the dominant buck.
  • If the hunter isn’t saying what the buck wants to hear.
  • If other hunters have used rattling antlers and grunt calls so much, the bucks aren’t responding.
