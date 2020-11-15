Why deer calls sometimes don’t work during the rut

For every one time a deer call is responsible for producing a buck during the rut, there might be several times it won’t.
For instance:
- If no deer are in the area to hear the call.
- If the deer don’t want to be social.
- If the dominant buck already has an estrous doe with him and doesn’t want to risk losing her in a fight.
- If the buck has fought just recently and isn’t ready for another war.
- If the buck is a subordinate buck and doesn’t want to challenge the dominant buck.
- If the hunter isn’t saying what the buck wants to hear.
- If other hunters have used rattling antlers and grunt calls so much, the bucks aren’t responding.
