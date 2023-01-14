He is doing great, still a little pack animal. He has been playing with Walker and Azalea. He is so... View on PetFinder
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Jamie Johnson is leaving his posts as football coach and athletic director at Hannah-Pamplico to become football coach at Dar…
Crew members worked Saturday on a sewer repair/road repair project on U.S. 52 in Lake City. A sinkhole has U.S. 52, Ron McNair Boulevard, clos…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Three defendants – all of whom were U.S. Postal Service employees during this alleged fraud scheme and two of them from the Pee Dee – have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
FLORENCE, S.C. — The “why” in embracing sports is meaningful to this year’s Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame inductees: Mike Watts (…
MARION, S.C. – Budding Marion rapper Calvin Jaquan Reed, known by the stage name ConSCious, would beg his mother as a 12 year old to go to his…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man has been arrested and charged in connection with what could be described as an impromptu demolition derby Saturday in the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot at the corner of South Cashua Street and Second Loop Road in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County narcotics investigators Wednesday arrested two people on drug charges after they served a search warrant at 3024 TV Road in northern Florence County.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – About 20 cars of a CSX freight train derailed Monday night after the train struck a vehicle on the tracks.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson had fourth-ranked South Florence on the ropes, leading 33-27 entering Tuesday’s fourth quarter.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Jerry Lee said he’s in the bottom of the ninth.
