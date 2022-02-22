Traybakes make convenient meals

It’s been a bit since the traybake crossed the Atlantic from Britain, where a host of cooking personalities popularized a technique that combines big flavor and weeknight convenience onto one pan.

But for the uninitiated, meat and vegetables are placed on a baking sheet along with some seasonings, then go into the oven together. The chicken is flavored as it cooks, and with the right cut of meat and the right vegetables, they all are done at the same time. Dinner is served!

For this recipe from our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, we opt for bone-in, skin-on chicken parts, which are hard to overcook. Tender, silky, lightly charred scallions serve as an accompaniment to spice-crusted chicken, and help to flavor a quick pan sauce. We roast lemon halves with the chicken, which brings out their sweetness, then squeeze them onto the pan to mix with the juices and scallions.