Trinity Collegiate seniors combine for $4.7M in scholarships, grants

Trinity Collegiate graduate Alexis Lee walks with her mother, Rosemary Morgan-Lee.
Trinity Collegiate School’s Class of 2021 celebrates after a commencement ceremony Saturday at the Florence Center.
It was a day for hugs Saturday at Trinity Collegiate School’s graduation at a Florence Center ballroom.
Trinity Collegiate School seniors smile as they wait to get their diplomas.
A graduate’s family member stands and applauds Saturday at Trinity Collegiate School’s commencement ceremony at the Florence Center.
FLORENCE − Members of Trinity Collegiate School’s Class of 2021 graduated Saturday as 47 seniors collected their diplomas at a Florence Center ballroom.
Marian Winters was the valedictorian. Gene Zeigler was the salutatorian.
Winters, Jack Banner, Bryce Christian and Caleb Rogers received honor diplomas.
The class combined to earn $4,724,764 in scholarships and grants.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!