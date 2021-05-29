 Skip to main content
Trinity Collegiate seniors combine for $4.7M in scholarships, grants
Trinity Collegiate seniors combine for $4.7M in scholarships, grants

FLORENCE − Members of Trinity Collegiate School’s Class of 2021 graduated Saturday as 47 seniors collected their diplomas at a Florence Center ballroom.

Marian Winters was the valedictorian. Gene Zeigler was the salutatorian.

Winters, Jack Banner, Bryce Christian and Caleb Rogers received honor diplomas.

The class combined to earn $4,724,764 in scholarships and grants.

TRINITY COLLEGIATE CLASS OF 2021

Jacob Adams

Bewan Balle-Bonza

Jack Banner, honor diploma

Kevin Black

Tim Brand

Justin Brown

Brook Brumfield

Noah Carroll

Bryce Christian, honor diploma

Michael Cusaac

Izzy Dauksch

Azilee Davis

William Duvall

Trystan Elliott

Cam Ellis

Eleanor Farrell

Kat Glassman

Chase Hayes

Tracy Jackson

Bella Jailette

Zeyang Jin

Jailen Jones

Chandler Jordan

Alexis Lee

Sophia Liu

Matthew Long

Etta McLeod

Will Mitchell

Tung Nguyen

Lauren Olsen

Aryan Patel

Kiet Tuan Phan

Sarah Price

Isaiah Reichenbach

Lindie Reining

Nigel Robinson

Caleb Rogers, honor diploma

Reid Saunders

William Snow

Blake Warren

Hannah Weatherford

Harris Williams

Kevis Williams

Marian Winters, honor diploma, valedictorian

Saebom Won

Ceyda Yucel

Gene Zeigler, salutatorian

