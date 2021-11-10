 Skip to main content
Trinity Collegiate's Mingaile Urmuleviciute signs to play basketball at University of Delaware
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- While growing up in Lithuania, Mingaile Urmuleviciute had goals of becoming a tennis player, having competed in that sport the past seven years.

But at 6-foot-4, she tried basketball three years ago. And, she discovered she's a natural fit at Trinity Collegiate.

So much so, she signed a national letter of intent to play basketball for the University of Delaware.

“I like the team there, and I like the coach,” said Urmuleviciute, who is in her second year playing for Trinity. “They work good with the big players. I see a lot of opportunities there. I think they’re going to challenge me, and I think that will be good for me.”

But that’s not all.

“They like my playing style,” she said. “And, they like international students, as well. They like my personality and how well they think I can relate to the team.”

Earning a college basketball scholarship is important to Urmuleviciute. But that doesn’t seem to have been her only benefit from playing at Trinity Collegiate.

“I grew as a human being here,” she said. “I had the opportunity to see people from different backgrounds and different cultures. That helped me. And on the basketball side, (Trinity coach Cornelius Snead) helped me a lot on how to become a better player.”

That included learning more about the team concept.

“I like that you have to play as a team,” Urmuleviciute said. “I also like that it’s not the same challenge every game. Everybody puts something toward the effort, and you have a big picture.”

Urmuleviciute
Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

