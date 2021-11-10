Trinity Collegiate's Mingaile Urmuleviciute signs to play basketball at University of Delaware

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- While growing up in Lithuania, Mingaile Urmuleviciute had goals of becoming a tennis player, having competed in that sport the past seven years.

But at 6-foot-4, she tried basketball three years ago. And, she discovered she's a natural fit at Trinity Collegiate.

So much so, she signed a national letter of intent to play basketball for the University of Delaware.

“I like the team there, and I like the coach,” said Urmuleviciute, who is in her second year playing for Trinity. “They work good with the big players. I see a lot of opportunities there. I think they’re going to challenge me, and I think that will be good for me.”

But that’s not all.

“They like my playing style,” she said. “And, they like international students, as well. They like my personality and how well they think I can relate to the team.”

Earning a college basketball scholarship is important to Urmuleviciute. But that doesn’t seem to have been her only benefit from playing at Trinity Collegiate.